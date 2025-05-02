Ryan Hall injury prognosis revealed with Leeds Rhinos replacement named

Leeds Rhinos winger Ryan Hall will miss their Magic Weekend clash against St Helens on Saturday due to an ankle injury – with Alfie Edgell set to come in and deputise for the veteran.

Hall left the field during the early stages of Leeds’ defeat to Hull KR last weekend after appearing to roll his ankle. Brad Arthur admitted in the aftermath of that game that he was fearful of Hall being missing for a period of time.

However, that has not proven to be the case, with Hall in contention to play at Magic right up until Leeds’ last training session this week.

But he has just failed to make it in time, handing the Rhinos a blow – but any notion of a long-term absence is now off the table, with Hall set to return after the break for the Challenge Cup semi-finals.

Arthur said: “He’s tried really hard and it’s a credit to him. I keep talking about how professional he is and he’s worked himself around the clock to get on the field but he’s a couple of days short. He’ll be right for the following game after we have next week off.

“It was just a bad really rolled ankle. It’s a credit to him because the size and colour of it, I thought he was next to no chance but he’s worked so hard.”

That has presented an opportunity to Edgell. The utility back is yet to feature in Super League this season but Arthur confirmed he will now get the opportunity to show what he can do, with Riley Lumb on the opposite wing.

“Alfie did a good job for us last year,” Arthur said.

“It’s unfortunate he hasn’t had many opportunities this year, he had that broken jaw and he was training well. When you get an injury I get excited about opportunities that present to someone else.

“He’s only played in our friendlies, he hasn’t had a Super League game and he’s excited about the opportunity. He kicked on at the end of last year and he’ll look to kick on where he left off.”