Ryan Hall demands someone ‘get a grip’ of Super League chaos

Ryan Hall has criticised the handling of preparations for the 2027 Super League season, insisting somebody ‘needs to get a grip’ as clubs begin pre-season training without knowing what they are working towards.

Several clubs have returned for pre-season training this week, but they do so not even knowing when the season will begin.

A potential 15-team Super League, which would include London Broncos, remains unratified, which means the schedule, fixture list and broadcast deal all remain unconfirmed.

Sky Sports are expected to show three matches per round from 2027, but there remains a heap of complications that still need to be worked through.

Hall, who brought his illustrious playing career to an end following the conclusion of the 2026 season, has described the situation as ‘crazy’.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live alongside alongside new Rugby Football League chief executive Ian Nolan, Super League’s second all-time leading scorer said: “I watched a couple of clips today of Castleford and Bradford starting their first day of pre-season, doing their testing and running. I thought, ‘Why are they running?’

“For what goal have they set themselves yet? We don’t know when we start. It’s crazy. It’s the first time I’ve really looked at it like that, I thought what was the purpose of doing this.

“The last 20 years, we always had a purpose to train. We set out what we’re going to try to achieve in that training session – what are they trying to achieve at the moment?

“We don’t know who’s playing, what teams are going to be in, when they’re going to be doing it. It’s crazy, it’s going in blindfolded.

“I’ll say this to you Ian directly, somebody needs to get a grip of it.”

Nolan, who took up the role at the start of October, acknowledged Hall’s concerns but explained the mitigation behind the ongoing delays.

“I agree,” he said. “It is a special circumstance, I guess, because we have investment coming in which does obviously hinder us from planning the fixtures.

“I wanted to paint a positive picture there. Any business, if you’ve got someone who wants to invest in your company or league, is a compliment. We’ve got Andy Burnham on record saying he wants to invest in the sport.

“I want to paint a positive picture of what’s coming. But you’re right, Ryan, and it’s something I’ve pledged to Championship clubs this week – I will do my utmost to make it easier to plan.”