Ryan Hall breaks another try-scoring record in Leeds Rhinos’ win at Castleford Tigers

As Ryan Hall crossed the whitewash in Leeds Rhinos’ win at Castleford Tigers, he broke another record: moving to 19th place outright in the list of all-time try-scorers in the British game.

Hall, who re-joined boyhood club Leeds ahead of 2025, barraged his way over the try-line 57 minutes into Saturday afternoon’s Round 12 clash at The Jungle.

Helping the Rhinos to a 29-6 win that sees them sitting 3rd on the Super League ladder, it was Hall’s ninth try of the year across all competitions.

It was also the 30th try of his career against Castleford in just 37 matches against the Tigers.

But more importantly, the try was Hall’s 343rd in the British game.

Over his two stints at Headingley so far, the 37-year-old has scored 242 tries for the Rhinos. When you add in his 62 for Hull KR and 39 for England, that takes him up to 343.

With 19th place now secured outright, leapfrogging the late ex-Huddersfield and Wigan great Mick Sullivan, here is a look at those ahead of Hall in the list of all-time try-scorers in the British game.

As you’ll note, St Helens legend Paul Newlove occupies 18th spot, but has just four more tries to his name than Hall: so will likely find himself overtaken by the end of the year.

Hall – who already holds the record for the top try-scorer in Super League history – is expected to retire come the end of the 2025 campaign, so those higher up the list should be safe in their positions.

Either way, what a career Hall has enjoyed!

All-time try-scorers in the British game

19. Ryan Hall – 343

18. Paul Newlove – 347

17. Neil Fox – 358

16. Barney Hudson – 372

15. Ike Southward – 374

14. Jim Lewthwaite – 383

13. Albert Rosenfeld – 386

12. Tom Van Vollenhoven – 395

11. Eric Harris – 399

10. John Atkinson – 401

9. Clive Sullivan – 406

8. Johnny Ring – 415

7. Ellery Hanley – 428

6. Lionel Cooper – 441

5. Eric Batten – 443

4. Alf Ellaby – 446

3. Martin Offiah – 481

2. Billy Boston – 571

1. Brian Bevan – 796

