Ryan Carr admits Damien Cook will help transform Castleford Tigers’ fortunes on and off the pitch after the NRL superstar agreed a two-year deal with the club.

Cook will join Castleford at the start of next season after agreeing to end his NRL career and make the switch to Super League with the Tigers.

He has signed for 2027 and 2028 and represents a major signing in the club’s history, and he adds to the list of impressive talent that is bound for Super League next season.

And Carr insisted: “Damien is a terrific signing for our club.

“He’s a great person, a proven leader and an outstanding rugby league player who brings a wealth of experience and a real competitive edge.

“His professionalism and desire for success fit perfectly with what we’re building here at Castleford. Damien will be a big part of our future and I know he’s super excited to be involved.”

Castleford director of rugby Chris Chester confirmed that Carr’s long-standing relationship with Cook, given how the pair both worked together at the Dragons, was huge in getting the deal over the line. Chester said: “Damien is a hugely significant signing for the Club in 2027.

“Damien is a player that has achieved everything in the game in Australia, having played State of Origin and represented his country, and I’m delighted that he has chosen to play for the Castleford Tigers in 2027.

“He leads with his actions on the field but he is also a great leader off it too – and when we found out he was available we acted very quickly on getting the deal done.

“Carry has a great relationship with the player and his family, which was a big pull for him, and I personally can’t wait to see Damien in the Castleford colours in 2027.”

Castleford are also expected to sign St George winger Mat Feagai, as first revealed by Love Rugby League on Friday.