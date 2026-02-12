Leigh Leopards youngster Ryan Brown has sealed a return to Championship outfit Barrow Raiders on a season-long loan deal for the remainder of the 2026 campaign.

Brown – who will turn 21 in May – has racked up 33 appearances across all competitions for Barrow over the last two seasons.

11 of those came on dual-registration from former club Wigan Warriors in 2024, with the other 22 all made on loan last season following his switch across the borough to Leigh.

The front-rower has already featured on loan in the Championship for Salford RLFC this term, and made his senior bow for Leigh last weekend in their Challenge Cup Third Round tie away against North Wales Crusaders.

He will now head back to the second tier on a more permanent basis having inked a loan deal with Barrow for the rest of 2026.

A product of Wigan’s youth system, 20-year-old Brown’s sole try at first-team level to date came last June for the Raiders in a big win over Hunslet.

As his loan return to Cumbria was confirmed, he said: “I’m really happy to be coming back to Barrow.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time on loan at the club over the last two years – the lads, the staff and the supporters have all been brilliant with me.

“It’s a very tight-knit group, and I’m excited to get back in and do my part for the team this season. I can’t wait to pull the shirt on again and get going.”

With three games on his CV for Midlands Hurricanes as well as those for Barrow, Salford and Leigh, Brown has amassed 38 senior appearances so far.

He links back up with a Barrow side that won their first three games of the year across all competitions, including both Championship games to date, prior to last weekend’s 32-6 cup defeat to Super League new boys York.

Raiders head coach Paul Crarey added: “It’s great news for the club and our small playing roster to get Ryan Brown on loan from Leigh for the season.

“Ryan has impressed everyone at Leigh during pre-season and was in their 17 for the Challenge Cup victory over North Wales at the weekend.

“Leigh feel that loaning him to Barrow for the season will give him regular game time and further the improvement he has made since spending time with us last season.

“Ryan has a great future ahead of him, and we look forward to helping him become a Super League-ready player and helping us succeed along the way.”