The new Salford club have sold circa 600 season tickets for 2026 so far, CEO Ryan Brierley has confirmed.

After more than 12 months of financial peril, Salford Red Devils were eventually wound-up and ordered to liquidate in the High Court at the beginning of December.

Former player Mason Caton-Brown’s Phoenix Bid consortium were given the playing licence which belonged to the former Super League club, with a re-formation under the tagline ‘Salford RLFC’.

At the start of this week, season tickets went on sale – priced at £205 for adults and £75 for under-18s.

Currently, season tickets only appear to be on sale for the main stand at the CorpAcq Stadium, with no purchases available for the popular end behind the posts.

But plenty of fans have already snapped up what is available to them, with all eyes now on January 18 – when the new Salford club begin their 2026 campaign at home against Oldham.

Ryan Brierley provides key Salford RLFC update as season opener nears

Boyhood Salford fan Brierley had been a Red Devils player until midway through 2025, when he departed for Oldham among the ongoing financial crisis.

He has since hung up his boots and took on a role as the CEO of the new Salford club.

Addressing their supporters via social media as he issued on update on their season ticket sales, Brierley said: “Hi Salford fans, just wishing you a Happy New Year.

“Season tickets have been on sale for the last couple of days now, and it’s been a real special effort.

“We’ve managed to creep up around the 600-mark and we’re wanting one last push now before the Oldham game.

“I think it’s critical for the club, especially in these early stages, to get as much support as possible.

“Please push as much as you can and get these season tickets out there, it’ll be massive for the club moving forward.

“See you guys soon.”