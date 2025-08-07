Ryan Brierley opens up with gut-wrenching exit message as Salford Red Devils departure confirmed

Salford Red Devils captain Ryan Brierley has penned a heartfelt goodbye message to the club’s supporters, as his immediate exit from the club has been confirmed.

Scottish international Brierley now becomes the fourth player to leave this week alone, following the departures of Chris Hill to Bradford Bulls, Chris Hankinson to Leeds Rhinos and Jack Ormonroyd to Oldham.

In total, Salford have now seen 13 of their first-team squad head for the exit door mid-season.

Brierley joined his hometown club back in 2021, and went onto make 95 appearances.

‘I’ll always carry Salford with me’

In a statement issued on the club’s website, Brierley said: “I’ve lived my childhood dream by representing Salford Red Devils. It’s all I ever wanted: to wear the badge, play for this city, and give everything I had for this club.

“Furthermore, to have been given the honour of captaining Salford is something I’ll hold onto for the rest of my life. No one can ever take that away from me.

“This season has been incredibly tough, mentally, emotionally and physically. It’s been the most difficult period of my career, and I’ve done everything I can to keep going, to stay strong, to keep believing in better days ahead.

“Despite everything, I stayed in the hope that things would turn a corner. I stayed out of loyalty, out of love for the club, and out of belief in what we could still build.

“But sometimes, no matter how much you care, you reach a point where something has to give, for your own wellbeing, and for those around you.

“Making the decision to leave has broken my heart, but I know it’s the right one for the club and myself at this moment in time. I find peace in the fact that the club will benefit, even if it is just for the short term.

“I want to say a massive thank you to Paul King, Paul Rowley and his staff, the backroom team, office staff and especially my teammates, who’ve been my brothers through some of the darkest times this year.

“And finally, to the fans. You are everything. You’ve made me feel like one of your own from day one. You’ve supported me and my family through the highs and the lows, and I hope you feel I gave you all I had in return.

“Your belief in me has meant more than words can ever express. You’ve given me everything I ever dreamed of.

“This is goodbye for now. I leave with a heavy heart, full of love and gratitude, but I’ll always carry Salford with me. I’ll be praying this club gets back to where it belongs.

“Thank you for letting me live the dream. Forever, Salford.”

At the time of writing, his next destination has not yet been confirmed, however he has been heavily linked with a move to Oldham ahead of the 2026 season.

