Sydney Roosters star Mark Nawaqanitawase looks to be an increasingly good chance to feature in this autumn’s Ashes series after underlining his credentials again on Friday evening with another eye-catching display.

Nawaqanitawase is now the NRL’s top try-scorer on 20 after scoring four tries during the Roosters’ big victory over Melbourne Storm at AAMI Park. The Roosters scored 40 unanswered points, having trailed 10-0 at one stage, to win 40-10 and strengthen their position inside the top eight.

Victory over South Sydney Rabbitohs will now assure Trent Robinson’s side of a place in the finals and in Nawaqanitawase, they have one of the NRL’s premiere stars just one year into his league career.

He crossed codes last year and is now already being spoken about as a potential State of Origin call-up for New South Wales in 2026. But before that, there is the prospect of featuring in this year’s Ashes for Australia on one of the wings.

Zac Lomax and Xavier Coates will likely be the first-choice pairing for Kevin Walters as it stands, but Nawaqanitawase is certainly pressing his case hard after moving to the top of the try-scoring charts on Friday night.

He has proven to be an effective finisher in a multitude of situations, underlined by the way he scores his four tries on Friday night against the Storm.

That has led some experts to suggest he could be a serious contender to make Walters’ squad and feature against England this year. The 24-year-old, before that however, will now set his sights on potentially being named Dally M Winger of the Year and finishing 2025 as the NRL’s top try-scorer.

