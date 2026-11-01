The semi-finals of the men’s Rugby League World Cup have been finalised – and for the first time in the competition’s history, they will not include England.

England knew Tonga had to win by an historic record-breaking margin on Sunday morning to have any chance of progressing through to the final four of the competition.

In the end, that was never even a possibility.

Tonga won a thrilling encounter 20-18 in front of a packed capacity crowd to produce yet another magnificent advert for international rugby league on the biggest stage – and once again hint as to why England are slipping down the pecking order.

Men’s semi-finals locked in

And with the narrow margin of Tonga’s victory, it ensured both teams were ultimately able to progress through the combined Group B and C table.

Tonga top the group after three wins from three, meaning they will travel to Newcastle next weekend to face New Zealand, who finished second in Group A.

Samoa perhaps have the easier draw though; they take on world champions Australia, who have been far from their best, in Sydney next Sunday in a rematch of the 2022 final and the chance to avenge that defeat to the Kangaroos at Old Trafford.

However, England will have to watch on from home knowing their defeat to Tonga on the opening weekend ultimately proved fatal for their chances of progression to the final four.

England’s women are also heading home after failing to make it out of the group stage for the first time too, meaning there will be a potentially seismic inquest into where the game goes next on home soil.

However, the World Cup will roll on with two thrilling and genuinely unpredictable semi-finals, with the world’s four best nations now all believing they can potentially go all the way over the next fortnight.

Rugby League World Cup semi-finals

New Zealand v Tonga – Saturday 7 November, Newcastle: 8:05pm AEDT/9:05am GMT

Australia v Samoa – Sunday 8 November, Sydney: 8:05pm AEDT/9:05am GMT