The Rugby League World Cup will be shown on subscription TV – with Premier Sports showing the event after the BBC opted against covering it.

The tournament has traditionally been shown on the BBC, who have been long-time partners of international rugby league – most recently last year, when they showed all three Ashes Tests.

But this year’s World Cup will go behind a paywall to fans in the United Kingdom for the very first time, with Premier Sports returning to the fold as a rugby league broadcaster.

World Cup to go on subscription TV

Speaking about the deal, IRL secretary general Danny Kazandjian said: “Premier Sports has had a strong partnership with international rugby league events for many years and has showcased some of the sport’s elite tournaments – none more so than the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.

“IRL is really excited about renewing that relationship as we continue to develop our business, increasing the IF’s capacity to invest consistently and in a meaningful way in the global game. We have no doubt that Premier Sports’ customers will be enthralled by what promises to be one of the most competitive world cups in history.”

The deal is exclusive for fans in the United Kingdom and Ireland, and means rugby league supporters will need to pay if they wish to watch the most high-profile tournament in the international game.

Premier’s return to rugby league

Premier had shown games from the 2013 and 2017 World Cup events, before the BBC obtained exclusive rights for the most recent tournament in 2022.

Premier is also in consideration to stream Super League in 2027, Love Rugby League has been told – but any deal with the NRL would mean the Super League fixtures not shown by Sky Sports will instead go on DAZN.

Richard Sweeney, CEO of Premier Sports, said: “We are delighted to be bringing the Rugby League World Cup back to Premier Sports viewers, having previously broadcast the tournament in 2013 and 2017.

“This is one of the major events in the international sporting calendar and we are looking forward to showing every match from the men’s tournament live, alongside extensive coverage of the IRL Women’s and Wheelchair tournaments.

“England’s opening match against Tonga promises to be a fascinating contest, and our full studio presentation around every England fixture will give supporters expert insight, analysis and reaction throughout the tournament.

“Premier Sports has a proud history with rugby league, from the 2013 and 2017 World Cups to our more recent coverage of the Rugby League Championship. We are excited to bring that experience and commitment to this tournament and to showcase the very best of the international game.”