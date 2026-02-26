Former Super League target Scott Sorensen has become the 14th player to sign with NRL expansion franchise Perth Bears, while the New Zealand Warriors have tied down full-back Taine Tuaupiki on a new deal.

Scott Sorensen becomes Perth Bears’ 14th signing as switch confirmed

Four-time NRL Premiership winner Scott Sorensen has become the latest player to sign with expansion side Perth Bears, putting pen to paper on a two-year deal from the start of next season.

His move to Western Australia follows links with a possible move to Super League, with St Helens reportedly leading the hunt, but he will remain down under for the foreseeable future.

Sorensen brings a wealth of NRL experience with him to the expansion side, boasting 139 appearances in the competition between stints at Cronulla Sharks and Penrith Panthers, alongside four Test caps for New Zealand.

Commenting on the move, Sorensen said: “Perth is a fantastic city. I’m absolutely thrilled to have the opportunity to be a part of the first-ever Perth Bears squad.

“My wife is from Perth, so I know there is already a lot of excitement about the Bears coming into competition from people in Western Australia.

“It’s a privilege to have the opportunity to be a part of the team and help set the standards and build the culture of the club from day one.”

Bears head coach, Mal Meninga, added: “Scott is a natural leader who had great success at club and international level.

“He has great skill with the ball and really sets the tone with his defence. Above all, Scott is a selfless person who other players want to play with.

“I’m very excited to welcome him and his family to the Perth Bears.”

Also commenting, Perth general manager of football, David Sharpe, added: “Scott has been on our radar for a long time. I am delighted we have managed to sign him to the Perth Bears for the next two years,” Sharpe said.

“He has a connection with Western Australia and is obviously a fantastic player who possesses the leadership qualities and ambition we look for when recruiting to our squad.

“I wish him all the best for the upcoming season and look forward to welcoming Scott and his young family to WA in 2027.”

Taine Tuaupiki recommits to New Zealand Warriors

Full-back Taine Tuaupiki has penned a further extension with the New Zealand Warriors which will see him remain at the club until 2028.

The 26-year-old was out of contract at the end of the season, having signed a two-year deal back in 2024.

Tuaupiki initially joined the Warriors on a train-and-trial deal in 2022, but has gone onto make 25 NRL appearances. The majority of those came in 2025, with him notching 14 appearances for the club on their way to a sixth-placed finish.

Commenting on the re-signing, Warriors general manager recruitment, pathways and development, Andrew McFadden, said: “Taine is such a valuable member of our squad and has really earned the right to extend his time with the club.

“It’s just reward for the hard work he has put in ever since he first turned up for preseason back in late 2022.”

Warriors head coach, Andrew Webster, added: “Taine is often called on in difficult times at NRL level and consistently responds with quality efforts.

“Last season was the perfect example when we had injuries at the start of the season and we asked Taine to play on the wing, where he had never played before. He didn’t baulk and did a fantastic job.”

