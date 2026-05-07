Rugby League Transfers: Castleford Tigers pair make immediate Championship loan move as Catalans Dragons bolster ranks

Castleford Tigers have sent two starlets on loan to the Championship, while Catalans Dragons add further depth to their squad for the rest of the season.

Here is the latest round-up of rugby league transfers:

Castleford Tigers pair make Championship loan switch

Castleford Tigers pair Jenson Windley and Daniel Sarbah will join up with Championship outfit Salford RLFC on a week-by-week loan, the West Yorkshire side have confirmed.

The young duo are the latest Super League hotshots to head to the CorqAcq Stadium on loan, with Leeds Rhinos half-back Harry Smith and Warrington Wolves pair James Duffy and Isaac Reid also joining the club.

19-year-old Windley, who can play in the halves and at full-back, boasts plenty of senior experience with the Fords, making 10 appearances for the club since his debut in 2024. He also now returns to the CorpAcq for a second spell this season after featuring on two occasions earlier in the campaign.

The utility man has also featured for Sheffield Eagles, under former Castleford boss Craig Lingard.

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Fellow 19-year-old back Sarbah is yet to make his professional debut for the West Yorkshire outfit, but featured twice for Newcastle Thunder last season.

The pair come into immediate contention for selection this weekend, with Salford set to take on Widnes Vikings in round 11 of the new Championship season.

Catalans Dragons bolster ranks as French ace pens deal

18-year-old hotshot Adrian Delarose has put pen to paper on a senior deal with Catalans Dragons until the end of the season.

The forward, who can play in every position in the pack, has already featured in the French Super XIII competition this season, but has joined up with Les Dracs with immediate effect and already begun training with the senior squad.

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