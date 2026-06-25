Rugby league to introduce major changes due to UK heatwave

The Rugby Football League have confirmed that all games this weekend will include mandatory hydration breaks due to the soaring temperatures across the country.

Amber and red heat warnings have been issued across England and Wales by the Government with temperatures rising. And the RFL have now acted and ensured players will get adequate protection with mid-game breaks.

It is a rarely-seen introduction in rugby league but with fewer stoppages in play these days, there has now been a shift.

Explaining the breaks

Where heat conditions are deemed to be ‘extreme’ as per Government guidance, a break of at least 90 seconds will be taken at two separate points within the game.

They will be at the 20-minute mark and the 60-minute mark – halfway through each of the halves in any game.

If a try or a stoppage occurs in and around this time, the referee will extend the usual stoppage by a full minute – and that period will then double up as the hydration break.

In explaining the changes further, the RFL said: “Hydration opportunities will also be maximised during breaks in play and there will be increased access to water and electrolyte-based fluids before, during and after games.

“There will be reminders of availability of cold fluids in technical areas and changing rooms.”

Further breaks possible

There could also be possible extended breaks at other opportunities in-game if the heat is serious, with the 30-minute and 70-minute mark designated as set periods.

Clubs will be informed 90 minutes before kick-off whether or not these breaks will be taken.

The governing body continued: “Depending on the severity of conditions, additional drinks breaks will be considered – an extra 90 second break at the half-hour mark and 70 minutes.

“In terms of cooling measures, cold towels, ice and cooling equipment will be positioned pitchside and, where possible, the provision of shaded areas and use of fans or air-conditioned changing facilities.

“The match commissioner (or match referee where no match commissioner) will inform clubs if heat conditions merit the measures being put in place and the decision will be taken 90 minutes before kick-off.”

Castleford coach Ryan Carr joked that he was hoping the heatwave continued – but insisted it was the right decision to implement the breaks across the weekend as temperatures remain high.

He said: “I’m loving it, it’s the best thing ever. I hope it continues for the rest of the year. We’ve played really well in hot conditions this year and take it as an opportunity to play well again in hot conditions. It’s fine though and it’s right, we’ll get the boys hydrated, it’s quite common across all sports these days.”

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