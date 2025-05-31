Batley Bulldogs player Brandon Moore has gone missing: with his wife taking to social media to issue a plea for help to try find him.

Moore has not been sent by his friends or family since Friday evening, prompting his close family to post on Facebook on Saturday to try and locate him.

The 28-year-old Bulldogs star is in his second season with Batley, having joined them at the start of last season following a long service with Halifax.

His wife, Mara Moore, said: “If anyone has seen Brandon Moore can you please message me?

“I usually wouldn’t ever post anything on here like this, but family and friends haven’t seen or heard of him and hoping maybe someone’s seen sightings of him and can message me? I have a 7 week old baby at home and 2 others so I can’t go hunting myself other than a car ride.

“Police contacted. Been missing approx 14 hours now. Thank you.”

Moore made his professional debut in 2016 with Halifax and went on to make over 200 appearances for the club.

The Cumbrian had a short spell on loan with Huddersfield Giants in 2020 before making the switch across West Yorkshire to join Batley.

Dozens of high-profile players have shared posts on social media in an attempt to find Moore, who came through the Castleford Tigers academy as a youngster before dropping down into the Championship with Fax.

