Rugby league star Brandon Moore found safe as Batley Bulldogs and wife share positive news

Batley Bulldogs star Brandon Moore has been found safe having been missing for more than 24 hours, the club and his wife Mara have confirmed.

Moore – who hails from Maryport in Cumbria – had been missing since Friday afternoon, and missed Batley’s 30-14 defeat at home against Toulouse Olympique on Saturday afternoon.

The 28-year-old was named in the Bulldogs’ 21-man squad for the Championship clash, but did not turn up for the game at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium, and wife Mara took to social media to plead for help to find her husband.

Posting on Facebook on Saturday morning, she wrote: “If anyone has seen Brandon Moore can you please message me?”

“I usually wouldn’t ever post anything on here like this, but family and friends haven’t seen or heard of him and hoping maybe someone’s seen sightings of him and can message me?

“I have a seven-week old baby at home and two others so I can’t go hunting myself other than a car ride. Police contacted. Been missing approx 14 hours now. Thank you.”

But, thankfully, come around 9.30pm on Saturday evening, Moore had been found with the help of social media. The former Huddersfield Giants hooker – who lives in Castleford – was located by his father-in-law

Wife Mara posted on Facebook: “He is finally safe and found by dad and friends. Deleted my status as he’s in safe hands and I don’t want anyone else worrying and sharing.

“Thank you to everyone that shared, we actually found him through the power of Facebook, which is crazy. Otherwise, we wouldn’t have found him, so thank you to everyone that’s helped me!!”

Batley also confirmed the news that Moore had been found on Saturday night.

Their post on X read: “Brandon is safe.

“He is a huge part of our group and loved by all. We will support him in any way we can.”

