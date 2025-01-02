The notion of whether or not rugby league is overlooked by those in charge has long been a bone of contention for supporters: and it’s been amplified again in recent days.

Kevin Sinfield’s omission for a potential Knighthood in the King’s New Year’s Honours List has caused plenty of outrage, not least because some of the sport’s greatest have chimed in on the matter.

That includes Wigan Warriors icon Jason Robinson, who insisted it is ‘ridiculous’ nobody from league has been given the highest honour possible and been made a Sir.

And league supporters will likely have more fuel for the fire in regards to the feeling the sport isn’t given the respect it deserves following a post from the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

Khan, who himself was given a Knighthood in the New Year’s Honours, took to X on Thursday to reveal the ‘incredible’ year ahead for women’s sport in London. And you’ll never guess which big event was excluded from over 15 events from sports as wide-ranging as football, netball, cricket and hockey.

We’re only two days into 2025, but it’s already shaping up to be an incredible year for women’s sports in the capital. pic.twitter.com/EVzFKoDvwP — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) January 2, 2025

Yes. The Challenge Cup final in June.

Can you honestly say you’re surprised? The women’s game has made incredible strides in recent years, with Sky Sports offering increased coverage of the Women’s Super League and the Challenge Cup final being moved to Wembley.

St Helens were victorious under the arches last year in what has been considered to be a hugely successful move to a double-header event alongside the men’s match.

But it appears the cup final hasn’t quite done enough to make the cut in the Mayor’s office just yet. Maybe that will change in 2025.

