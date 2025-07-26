Rugby league has been sent into mourning following the sad passing of legendary broadcaster Ray French MBE at the age of 85.

French, one of the most iconic and recognisable voices to have ever commentated on the sport, passed away this week.

French had the distinction of representing his country in both rugby codes, but it was in league where he enjoyed the most success and where he was hugely revered both as a player and later as a commentator for the BBC.

A star for his hometown club St Helens and later Widnes across a ten-year playing career at the highest level, French helped the Saints lift both the league and Challenge Cup in the 1965-66 season.

However, he flourished as a commentator for the BBC after retirement, succeeding the great Eddie Waring as the voice of the sport on the channel in 1981 and working for the broadcaster for almost 40 years.

He commentated on countless Challenge Cup finals and major international series, with his voice accompanying some of the greatest moments ever to have occurred on a rugby league field.

A household name on both sides of the world thanks to his iconic commentary, French was also awarded an MBE in 2011 for his services to rugby league.

He would continue to commentate on Super League on local radio all the way through to 2019, when he retired. His legacy was also further cemented with the RFL’s decision to name man of the match in the 1895 Cup Final after French. Sheffield’s Anthony Thackeray was the first winner in 2019.

One of the most dedicated and passionate rugby league fans the sport has ever seen, French was synonymous with the sport and was loved by all who he worked with, whether it was on TV, radio or simply as a colleague in press boxes across the country.

He will forever be remembered as one of the most important and significant broadcasters ever to have worked in the great sport of rugby league.

Love Rugby League would like to send their deepest condolences to French’s family and friends.