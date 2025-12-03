Wednesday morning saw the news break that Salford Red Devils have officially been wound up: leaving the club facing an uncertain future.

After months of uncertainty and numerous adjournments in the courts during an unsavoury financial saga, there was finally a seismic moment in the High Court in London.

It was ordered that the club’s parent company, Salford City Reds (2013) must be liquidated.

The club’s ownership group had initially attempted to engineer another adjournment, but it is understood Salford CEO Paul King refused to appoint a barrister to represent the club, leaving the owners powerless and without representation. They did not attend on Wednesday morning.

It means their tenure as owners is now over, the club is officially heading for liquidation and there is now a frantic search to try and build a new phoenix club in time for the 2026 season.

As for the current incarnation of the club, that parent company is liquidated with debts approaching £4million.

That company will now be written off officially – meaning that Sire Kaliahi and Curtis Brown’s ownership is over, and the future of rugby league in the city of Salford is now more uncertain than ever before.

Rugby league reacts to Salford Red Devils’ winding-up confirmation as sympathy offered

As you’d expect, plenty of people and groups within the game have had their say on the matter since the news of the Red Devils being wound up came to light.

There’s been scrutiny, sympathy and questions aplenty – and here, we’ve collected just a handful of the reactions we’ve seen online…

Salford fan group, ‘The 1873’

Liquidated on paper. Alive in every heart in this city. Salford Rugby League was never just a company – it’s a legacy, a cause, a community that refuses to be erased. From this moment, the fight for a reborn Salford begins. The 1873 pic.twitter.com/ifTU9AewlV — The 1873 (@The1873_) December 3, 2025

Sky Sports and TalkSport commentator Mark Wilson

So @SalfordDevils are liquidated. Shame on every single person involved in this whole debacle. The previous owners, new owners and the governing body who stood by and allowed the farce to continue. The second they asked for additional funding in the off season alarm bells rang — Mark Wilson (@MarkWilsonRadio) December 3, 2025

Former player Wayne Godwin

Gutted about what’s happened. Had some incredible times at the club and the fans were unreal @SalfordDevils Always an honour to play for them.”❤️🏉😭 https://t.co/MSPk8RO1AK pic.twitter.com/OQM2cbpX1z — Wayne Godwin (@Waggataurus) December 3, 2025

BBC Radio Manchester journalist Josh Watton

This has felt inevitable for a while and lessons need to be learned across the sport. Understand there are three consortiums with immediate plans to launch a phoenix club, I hope they can all work together to ensure it happens without delay. https://t.co/kB8ziTPVul — Josh Watton (@joshwatton__) December 3, 2025

Featherstone Rovers head coach Paul Cooke

Good luck to all at Salford/@The1873_ in their new rebuild, as always I hope everyone owed any monies are repaid in full. — Paul Cooke (@pcooke06) December 3, 2025

Batley Bulldogs

We wish to express our profound sadness regarding the news concerning the Salford Red Devils this morning. The thoughts of everyone at the Bulldogs are firmly with the fans, players, and staff at Salford during this challenging period. ​We sincerely hope that a sustainable… https://t.co/2qpAEIFT8q — Batley Bulldogs RLFC (@BatleyRLFC) December 3, 2025

Bradford Bulls

We send our best wishes to all affected during this difficult time. We hope to see a positive future for Rugby League in Salford. ❤️💛🖤 https://t.co/oWOZnB3hkI — Bradford Bulls (@OfficialBullsRL) December 3, 2025

Halifax Panthers

Our thoughts go out to all the staff and supporters at Salford during this incredibly difficult time, best wishes from everybody at Halifax Panthers 💙 — Halifax Panthers 🐾 (@HalifaxPanthers) December 3, 2025

Midlands Hurricanes

🤝 | Everyone at the Midlands Hurricanes would like to express our solidarity with the fans, staff and wider community at Salford Red Devils following this morning’s news that the club has entered compulsory liquidation. 😈 | We sincerely hope a solution can be found to… pic.twitter.com/x7w7L4BKDg — Midlands Hurricanes RLFC (@HurricanesRLFC) December 3, 2025

Sheffield Eagles

🤝 | Everyone at Sheffield Eagles would like to express our full support to the fans, staff, and wider community of Salford Red Devils following today’s news that the club has entered compulsory liquidation. We sincerely hope a solution can be found to ensure the club can… https://t.co/jagIUEaoQS — Sheffield Eagles (@SheffieldEagles) December 3, 2025

Sky Sports commentator Stuart Pyke

What has happened at Salford is a damning indictment on so many people who must share the blame for this great club being in this dreadful position #RugbyLeague 🏉 — Stuart Pyke (@stuartpykesport) December 3, 2025

Sky Sports’ Brian Carney