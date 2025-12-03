Rugby league reacts to Salford Red Devils’ winding-up confirmation as sympathy offered

Ben Olawumi
Salford Community Stadium

The Salford Community Stadium, home to Salford Red Devils

Wednesday morning saw the news break that Salford Red Devils have officially been wound up: leaving the club facing an uncertain future.

After months of uncertainty and numerous adjournments in the courts during an unsavoury financial saga, there was finally a seismic moment in the High Court in London.

It was ordered that the club’s parent company, Salford City Reds (2013) must be liquidated.

The club’s ownership group had initially attempted to engineer another adjournment, but it is understood Salford CEO Paul King refused to appoint a barrister to represent the club, leaving the owners powerless and without representation. They did not attend on Wednesday morning.

It means their tenure as owners is now over, the club is officially heading for liquidation and there is now a frantic search to try and build a new phoenix club in time for the 2026 season.

As for the current incarnation of the club, that parent company is liquidated with debts approaching £4million.

That company will now be written off officially – meaning that Sire Kaliahi and Curtis Brown’s ownership is over, and the future of rugby league in the city of Salford is now more uncertain than ever before.

Rugby league reacts to Salford Red Devils’ winding-up confirmation as sympathy offered

As you’d expect, plenty of people and groups within the game have had their say on the matter since the news of the Red Devils being wound up came to light.

There’s been scrutiny, sympathy and questions aplenty – and here, we’ve collected just a handful of the reactions we’ve seen online…

Salford fan group, ‘The 1873’

Sky Sports and TalkSport commentator Mark Wilson

Former player Wayne Godwin

BBC Radio Manchester journalist Josh Watton

Featherstone Rovers head coach Paul Cooke

Batley Bulldogs

Bradford Bulls

Halifax Panthers

Midlands Hurricanes

Sheffield Eagles

Sky Sports commentator Stuart Pyke

Sky Sports’ Brian Carney

Championship Salford Red Devils

Related Articles