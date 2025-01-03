Rugby league player handed 20 YEAR ban after alleged referee ‘attack’

A French rugby league player has copped a mammoth 20-year ban after allegedly attacking a referee during an under-19s clash last month.

The French press has not named the player, however, they have confirmed the player is 17 years old; meaning he now won’t be able to play until the age of 37.

A statement issued by the French rugby league referees criticised the alleged incident, claiming the refereeing body is ‘the constant target of multiple attacks’.

20-YEAR ban for young French Rugby League player who punched a touch judge+continued the assault in the changing rooms in a match v Limoux on December 15th

The 17-year-old St Gaudens player received a heavy sanction from @FFRXIII who are clamping down on abuse of officials.

“Today, the observation is clear,” the statement read. “Whatever the match, whatever the championship or the category, the refereeing body is the constant target of multiple attacks. From insults to threats to obscene gestures, every referee has already experienced this horrible situation.

“Their authors, coaches, supporters, players or managers sometimes forget the values ​​of our sport. Recently, physical attacks against us have multiplied. A young referee was again attacked in the face recently.”

It added: “This new attack is a straw that breaks the camel’s back. Every year, many young players approach officials to start refereeing. Unfortunately, too many of them stop shortly after, disgusted with spending their afternoons enduring insults and threats on the side of a pitch.”

The alleged attack happened earlier last month during an under-19’s clash between French sides Racing Club de Saint-Gaudens and Limoux, and it is claimed the player allegedly punched the referee after the full-time whistle and later allegedly went to follow them back to the changing room.

It has also caused a stir on social media, with one fan posting: “Not sure 20 years is long enough for that sort of thing. But anyway, good on the Federation.”

