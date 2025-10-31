Saturday’s second Ashes Test on Merseyside will be broadcast to a global audience around the world, with millions expected to tune in to watch England and Australia do battle.

Last weekend saw the opening game in this autumn’s three-Test series go the way of the Kangaroos, who ran out 26-6 winners at Wembley.

1-0 to the good, the tourists can now clinch the series with victory this weekend at Everton FC’s Hill Dickinson Stadium.

England however could level things up with victory in front of a sold-out crowd, and if they do, November 8’s clash at Headingley will become a series provider.

Before we get that far though, there’s the small matter of this second Test to contend with, and if you’re not at the game on Saturday afternoon, there are plenty of ways to tune in.

And if you're not at the game, there are also plenty of ways to tune in.

Rugby League on TV: How to watch second Ashes Test with global coverage planned

If you’re in the United Kingdom, it’s all on air from 2pm on BBC One, with kick-off coming half-an-hour later at 2.30pm.

Mark Chapman will lead the broadcaster’s coverage, with their star-studded punditry line-up including Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess, former Great Britain stars Jon Wilkin and Jamie Peacock as well as Bradford Bulls icon Robbie Hunter-Paul.

Matt Newsum will lead the commentary team – with NRL and Super League icon James Graham among those offering their expert insight and opinion. Great Britain legend Jonathan Davies is another who will be on the microphone.

But that isn’t all. Further afield, the Ashes will also be shown in a wealth of countries – with both Fox Sports and Channel Nine carrying coverage of the game in Australia.

Digicel will stream the game in the Pacific Islands, and there will even be coverage in the United States of America, where Fox Sports will show the game live.

The Ashes will, incredibly, also be available to watch in countries such as Ukraine, Moldova, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia on Channel 1.