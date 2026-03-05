The rugby league season really kicks into gear this weekend – as the opening round of the NRL is concluded with a near-full fixture programme back in Australia.

That coupled with a full round in Super League means there are over a dozen games you can watch this weekend – including one on a new Sky channel.

Here’s how to get your fix..

Thursday March 5

9am: NRL (R1) – Melbourne Storm v Parramatta Eels – Sky Sports+ Channel/Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R4) – Wakefield Trinity v Hull FC – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Sky One/Super League+

The action begins on Thursday morning this week, with Round 1 of the NRL season continuing as the competition returns home to Australia, as the Storm take on the Eels live on Sky Sports in the UK.

Then at night, it’s over to Round 4 of Super League as Wakefield take on Hull. That game is a red button exclusive on the sports channels – but somewhat bizarrely, it is on Sky One!​

Friday March 6

7am: NRL (R1) – New Zealand Warriors v Sydney Roosters – Watch NRL

9am: NRL (R1) – Brisbane Broncos v Penrith Panthers – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R4) – Leigh Leopards v Catalans Dragons – Sky Sports Action/Sky Sports+/Super League+

8pm: Super League (R4) – York Knights v Warrington Wolves – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

Onto Friday, when there are a pair of Super League games and two more from the NRL. In a theme that will continue over the weekend, the NRL games don’t clash: and the Super League matches do.

Reigning premiers Brisbane kick off their campaign against Penrith Panthers in the Sky game, while in Super League, York host Warrington and Leigh take on Catalans.

Saturday March 7

6:30am: NRL (R1) – Cronulla Sharks v Gold Coast Titans – Watch NRL

8:35am: NRL (R1) – Manly Sea Eagles v Canberra Raiders – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

5pm: Super League (R4) – Toulouse v Wigan Warriors – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

5:30pm: Super League (R4) – St Helens v Bradford Bulls – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

Yet again, Saturday sees back-to-back NRL fixtures – and two from Super League that clash. The Sky game from Australia is the Sea Eagles against the Raiders, while two promoted sides in Bradford and Toulouse take on title contenders in St Helens and Wigan respectively.

Sunday March 8

5:05am: NRL (R1) – Dolphins v South Sydney Rabbitohs – Watch NRL

3pm: Super League (R4) – Huddersfield Giants v Hull KR – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

3pm: Super League (R4) – Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

And the weekend concludes with two more Super League games that clash directly with one another. Reigning champions Hull KR aim for their first win away at Huddersfield while the side who hammered them in Las Vegas last week, Leeds Rhinos, look for three wins in a row when they take on Castleford.