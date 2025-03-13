Rugby league on TV: How to watch this week’s Challenge Cup, NRL live

Rugby league is back on our TV screens this weekend: but there’s a different feel to the broadcasts over the coming days as the Challenge Cup returns.

The last 16 of the competition will feature two ties that will be televised or streamed – and there’s also the second round of the new NRL season live on Sky Sports, too.

Here’s how you can watch the games in question this weekend.

Friday March 14

9:05am: NRL: Penrith Panthers v Sydney Roosters – Sky Sports Action

8pm: Challenge Cup: St Helens v Leeds Rhinos – The Sportsman YouTube

This weekend’s televised action in the UK begins on Friday morning on Sky Sports, when the Panthers take on a Roosters side smarting from a heavy defeat in Round 1 against Brisbane.

Then later in the day it’s to the Challenge Cup, as two heavyweights do battle with St Helens taking on Leeds. That game is being streamed on YouTube via The Sportsman’s regular coverage – and is the only place to watch it!

Saturday March 15

8:35am: NRL: Canberra Raiders v Brisbane Broncos – Sky Sports Action

5:45pm: Challenge Cup: Wigan Warriors v Hull FC – BBC iPlayer/Red Button

Onto Saturday, and there’s two more games: one from either side of the globe. The NRL offering is a clash between Canberra and Brisbane from 8:35am.

Then in the evening, it’s back to the Challenge Cup with the BBC’s streaming pick for this round. Defending holders Wigan Warriors host Hull FC – that game is watchable via the Red Button on TV, and also via the iPlayer.

Sunday March 16

7:15am: NRL: Canterbury Bulldogs v Gold Coast Titans – Sky Sports Action

And your final TV offering in the UK this weekend comes early on Sunday morning – it’s a quieter than usual one!

That kicks off at 7:15am, when Canterbury take on the Titans live on Sky Sports.