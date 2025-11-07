Rugby League on TV: How to watch third Ashes Test with global coverage planned

Saturday’s third Ashes Test at Headingley will be broadcast to a global audience, with millions expected to tune in to watch England and Australia do battle for the final time this autumn.

Last weekend, the Kangaroos wrapped up the series as they went 2-0 up courtesy of a 14-4 win at Everton FC’s new Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Having also won the opening Test in this three-game series at Wembley by a 26-6 scoreline last month, the tourists are now aiming to complete a 3-0 series whitewash.

With little but pride on the line, England will attempt to stop that happening on home soil in front of a sold-out crowd in Leeds, and if they are successful, the series will end 2-1 in the Aussies’ favour.

Notably, Shaun Wane’s side are still vying to become the first England team to beat Australia since 1995.

If you’re not at Headingley on Saturday afternoon, there are plenty of ways to tune in.

If you’re in the United Kingdom, it’s all on air from 2pm on BBC One, with kick-off coming half-an-hour later at 2.30pm.

Mark Chapman will lead the broadcaster’s coverage, with their star-studded punditry line-up including Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess, former Great Britain stars Jon Wilkin and Jamie Peacock as well as Bradford Bulls icon Robbie Hunter-Paul.

Matt Newsum will lead the commentary team – with NRL and Super League icon James Graham among those offering their expert insight and opinion. Great Britain legend Jonathan Davies is another who will be on the microphone.

But that isn’t all.

Further afield, the Ashes will also be shown in a wealth of countries – with both Fox Sports and Channel Nine carrying coverage of the game in Australia.

Digicel will stream the game in the Pacific Islands, and there will even be coverage in the United States of America, where Fox Sports will show the game live.

The Ashes are, incredibly, also available to watch in countries such as Ukraine, Moldova, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia on Channel 1.