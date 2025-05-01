It’s a Magic weekend in the world of rugby league over the coming days: quite literally, in fact.

Super League and the NRL both host their Magic events on the same weekend, with NRL Magic Round taking place at Suncorp Stadium from Thursday to Sunday, and Super League Magic Weekend heading back to Newcastle on Saturday and Sunday.

Bumper crowds are expected at both events. But there will also be big TV audiences, with every game of both events available to watch in the UK.

Here’s how you can get your fix if you’re not fortunate enough to be at either Newcastle or Brisbane this weekend.. with sixteen games in total to tune into – including a bonus offering from the Championship.

Thursday May 1

10:45am: Women’s Origin I – Queensland v New South Wales (Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL)

With Magic being on this weekend, there’s no men’s offering from either Super League or the NRL on Thursday. But fear not – there is some rugby league!

The first installment of this year’s Women’s State of Origin takes place – and it’s live on Sky Sports and Watch NRL.

Friday May 2

9am: NRL (R9) – Cronulla v Parramatta (Sky Sports Main Event/Action/Watch NRL)

11:05am: NRL (R9) – Roosters v Dolphins (Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL)

Still no Super League on Friday! But not to worry – there’s two servings of action from the NRL as Magic Round gets underway in terms of the league action.

They’re two big clashes too: with the Sharks versus the Eels and the Roosters versus the Dolphins the two offerings.

Saturday May 3

6am: NRL (R9) – Rabbitohs v Knights (Sky Sports Main Event/Action/Watch NRL)

8:30am: NRL (R9) – Warriors v Cowboys (Sky Sports Main Event/Action/Watch NRL)

10:45am: NRL (R9) – Tigers v Dragons (Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL)

3pm: Super League (R10) – Leigh v Catalans (Sky Sports Action)

5pm: Championship – Toulouse v Halifax (YouTube)

5:15pm: Super League (R10) – Hull KR v Salford (Sky Sports Action)

7:30pm: Super League (R10) – St Helens v Leeds (Sky Sports Action)

After a quiet start to the weekend, things really get going on Saturday – with SEVEN games to go at in three different competitions!

From 6am, there’s almost 15 hours of unbroken rugby league, starting with three back-to-back-to-back games in Magic Round, before Super League Magic Weekend gets going in Newcastle at 3pm.

Throw in a YouTube offering between Toulouse and Halifax at 5pm too, and what excuse have you got to not get your fix!

Sunday May 4

4:50am: NRL (R9) – Titans v Bulldogs (Sky Sports Main Event/Watch NRL)

7:05am: NRL (R9) – Panthers v Broncos (Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL)

9:25am: NRL (R9) – Storm v Raiders (Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL)

1pm: Super League (R10) – Huddersfield v Hull FC (Sky Sports Action)

3:15pm: Super League (R10) – Wigan v Warrington (Sky Sports Action)

5:30pm: Super League (R10) – Castleford v Wakefield (Sky Sports Action)

And Sunday, usually a quieter day for live action, is just as chaotic. Again, it’s well over 12 hours of near enough wall-to-wall rugby league, with the final three games of Magic Round and Magic Weekend.

That’s a heck of a lot of action!