Saturday’s opening Test of the Ashes will be broadcast to a global audience around the world, with millions expected to tune in to watch England and Australia do battle.

The first game of the three-match series will be played in front of the biggest crowd ever seen for an Ashes Test in the United Kingdom, with over 60,000 expected to be in attendance.

And if you’re not at the game, there are also plenty of ways to tune in.

If you’re in the United Kingdom, it’s all on air from 2pm on BBC One, with kick-off at 2:30pm.

Mark Chapman will lead the Beeb’s coverage, with their star-studded punditry line-up including Warrington coach Sam Burgess, former Great Britain stars Jon Wilkin and Jamie Peacock as well as Bradford Bulls icon Robbie Hunter-Paul.

Matt Newsum will lead the commentary team – with NRL and Super League icon James Graham among those offering their expert insight and opinion. Great Britain legend Jonathan Davies is another who will be on the microphone.

But that isn’t all. Further afield, the Ashes will also be shown in a wealth of countries – with both Fox Sports and Channel Nine carrying coverage of the game in Australia.

Digicel will stream the game in the Pacific Islands while there will even be coverage in the United States of America, as Fox Sports show the game live.

The Ashes will, incredibly, also be available to watch in countries such as Ukraine, Moldova, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia on Channel 1.

“The anticipation and exciting surrounding the ABK Rugby League Ashes series is palpable and it’s great news that fans across the globe can enjoy what promises to be a thrilling trio of matches,” Adam Treeby, RL Commercial’s head of broadcast, said.

“On the back of a strong domestic broadcast performance in 2025, the interest in the Ashes is set to drive Rugby League to new audiences through our broadcast partnerships and streaming services.”