Competitive rugby league is back on our screens this weekend, with the Challenge Cup officially kicking off the 2026 season.

The opening round of the historic cup competition will see community clubs across the country take to the field, with the 21 Championship clubs lying in wait should they progress.

34 teams will take part in 17 regionalised round one fixtures this weekend, with plenty of local derbies among them, but there will also be a select few aired live for fans to watch.

Here is a full guide on how to watch the action this weekend.

Saturday 10th January

13:30: Challenge Cup first round – Rochdale Mayfield v Ince Road Bridge – BBC Sport

The first live game of the 2026 season sees Rochdale Mayfield take on Ince Road Bridge on BBC Sport from 13:30. Both sides managed to progress through the opening round in last year’s competition, with Rochdale Mayfield winning their tie against Telford Raiders 64-16, while Ince Road Bridge downed Longhorns 56-12, so this promises to be a tasty clash at Keswick Street.

The winners of this contest will face Championship side Swinton Lions in round two.

Sunday 11th January

13:30: Challenge Cup first round – Siddal ARLFC v Waterhead Warriors – Sportsman YouTube channel

The live action continues on Sunday, with Siddal ARLFC taking on Waterhead Warriors from 13:30 on the Sportsman YouTube channel.

Both sides have experienced professional coaches at the helm, with Leeds Rhinos half-back and reigning Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel Jake Connor serving as Siddal coach, while ex-Huddersfield Giants, London Broncos, Leigh, Wakefield Trinity and Bradford Bulls prop Nathan Mason has recently taken over as head coach of the Warriors – the club he played for in his youth.

Both sides also got through the first round last year, with Siddal beating Hammersmith Hills Hoists 18-4, while Waterhead edged Leigh Miners Rangers 12-8.

The winners will then progress to a round two clash against Rochdale Hornets.

Challenge Cup first round draw in full

Orrell St James v Haresfinch

Wigan St Judes v Leigh Miners Rangers

Rochdale Mayfield v Ince Rose Bridge

Blackbrook v GB Police

Thatto Heath Crusaders v Seaton Rangers

Siddal v Waterhead

Stanningley v Dewsbury Moor

Kings Cross Park v West Hull

Hunslet ARLFC v York Acorn

Heworth v RAF

Brighouse Rangers v Lock Lane

Woodhouse Warriors v Mirfield Spartans

Bedford Tigers v Medway Dragons

British Army v Wests Warriors

Banbridge Broncos (Northern Ireland) v Aberavon Fighting Irish

Telford Raiders v London Chargers

Royal Navy v Hammersmith Hills Hoists