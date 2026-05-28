It’s one of the biggest weeks of the year so far for rugby league – and that includes both sides of the planet.

In Australia, it’s State of Origin week with crucial games in both the men’s and women’s competitions. And in England, the Challenge Cup finals will take place, with the first domestic pieces of silverware handed out under the arch at Wembley Stadium.

There’s not quite as much rugby league on TV this week for you to watch – but there’s still at least one game every day from Thursday to Sunday, including a bumper Saturday. That’s in part due to the fact that Sky Sports will now show four NRL games every weekend.

Here’s the full schedule, how to watch the games in question and what time they all kick-off this weekend.

*Please note: All times stated are kick-off times and are stated in BST (British Summer Time)

Thursday May 28

10:45am: Women’s State of Origin – Queensland v New South Wales – Sky Sports+ Channel

The long weekend of rugby league gets underway with the third and final match in this year’s Women’s Origin. The Blues have already won the series and are 2-0 up with one game to play – and are looking to complete a clean sweep. It’s available to watch on the regular Sky Sports channels.

Friday May 29

11am: NRL – Cronulla Sharks v Manly Sea Eagles – Sky Sports Action

With no Super League this week, the sole game to watch on Friday comes from the NRL as the Sharks and the Sea Eagles do battle. Again, with an increased schedule of four NRL games per week now for UK fans, it’s live on the main Sky Sports channels.

Saturday May 30

8:30am: NRL – Wests Tigers v Canterbury Bulldogs – Sky Sports Action

10:35am: NRL – Melbourne Storm v Sydney Roosters – Sky Sports Action​

11:45am: Women’s Challenge Cup Final – Wigan Warriors v St Helens – BBC Two

3pm: Men’s Challenge Cup Final – Wigan Warriors v Hull KR – BBC One

Saturday is the big day!

We start with a double-header from Down Under which includes a mouthwatering clash between the Storm and the Roosters before all attention turns to Wembley Stadium and the Challenge Cup finals.

There’s actually an overlap on the schedule which means you’ll have to choose between the start of the women’s cup final and the end of the Storm-Roosters game – but the schedule is fully clear when it gets to 3pm and the main event rolls around.

The women’s game is on BBC Two, with the men’s final on BBC One – although coverage comes on late if you’re in Scotland due to their national team playing against Curacao.

Sunday May 31

9:15am: NRL – Penrith Panthers v New Zealand Warriors – Sky Sports Action

The last weekend of May finishes back in Australia, as the Penrith Panthers take on the Warriors in another Sky Sports pick early in the morning.

So it’s a smaller schedule than usual – but it’s still got plenty of brilliant games to look forward to on both sides of the rugby league planet – and we can’t wait!