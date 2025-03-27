Rugby league is back for another week – with a bumper TV offering from both sides of the world in Super League and the NRL yet again.

There’s nine games in total for you to watch this week – including a BBC option from Super League on Sunday too.

Here’s how you can get your fix over the coming days!

Thursday March 27

8pm: Super League (R6) – Castleford Tigers v Hull FC – Sky Sports Action

Just a solitary game on Thursday – in-form Hull FC travel across Yorkshire to take on Castleford Tigers, live on Sky Sports.

Friday March 28

9am: NRL (R4) – Dolphins v Brisbane Broncos – Sky Sports Action

8pm: Super League (R6) – Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos – Sky Sports Main Event/Action

8:05pm: Super League (R6) – Leigh Leopards v Wakefield Trinity – Sky Sports+/Red Button

Three games on Friday as the weekend kicks into gear. Your NRL offering, the first on Sky Sports of the week, is a derby between the Dolphins and Brisbane, live on Action.

Then there’s two games in the evening from Super League. The Sky Sports Main Event game is the 5,000th match in the competition’s history between Warrington Wolves and Leeds Rhinos.

Five minutes later – to allow Wire v Leeds to be the standalone 5,000th match – there’s Wakefield’s trip to Leigh on Sky Sports+.

Saturday March 29

8:35am: NRL (R4) – Cronulla Sharks v Canterbury Bulldogs – Sky Sports Action

5:30pm: Super League (R6) – Catalans Dragons v St Helens – Sky Sports+/Red Button

A game from either side of the world on Saturday. In the morning, you’ve got the Sharks versus the Bulldogs in the NRL.

Then into the evening in the UK, it’s St Helens’ trip to Perpignan to face Catalans.

Sunday March 30

8:15am: NRL (R4) – Wests Tigers v New Zealand Warriors – Sky Sports Action

3pm: Super League (R6) – Huddersfield Giants v Hull KR – Sky Sports+/Red Button

3pm: Super League (R6) – Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils – Sky Sports+/Red Button/BBC iPlayer

We finish off the weekend with three more offerings – including a terrestrial TV option from Super League.

Sunday’s action begins with Wests Tigers taking on the New Zealand Warriors in the NRL in the morning. Then at 3pm, there’s two Super League games. Huddersfield play Hull KR, and Wigan face Salford.

Both are on Sky Sports+, but Wigan’s game against the Red Devils is also available on iPlayer. It is not on BBC One or BBC Two.