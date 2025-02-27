It promises to be an historic weekend for rugby league over the coming days, as Super League and the NRL descend upon Las Vegas.

Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves will play a huge Super League clash at Allegiant Stadium, before two NRL fixtures and a women’s international are also held.

But that’s not all that’s happening this weekend. There is a full round of Super League games back home in the United Kingdom – all of which will be televised.

Here’s how to get your rugby league fix over the coming days..

Thursday 27th February

8pm: Super League – Hull KR v Salford Red Devils – Sky Sports+/Red Button

There’s a Thursday night fixture to start your weekend off with a bang, as two of last season’s top four go head-to-head at a packed Craven Park.

Hull KR are aiming to make it three wins from three – though they will be without Mikey Lewis to face a Salford side still looking for their first victory of 2025.

Friday 28th February

8pm: Super League – Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC – Sky Sports+/Red Button

8pm: Super League – Leigh Leopards v Catalans Dragons – Sky Sports Action

There’s two more Super League games on Friday night, one apiece on either side of the Pennines. Leigh Leopards are one of the early form sides and they’ll look to notch up a third straight win by beating a Catalans side still without a point to their name.

Another side yet to win, Huddersfield, host Hull FC at the John Smith’s Stadium. The main Sky game is the Leopards’ showdown against the Dragons.

Saturday 1st March

2:30pm: Super League – Wakefield Trinity v St Helens – BBC Two/Sky Sports+/Red Button

9:30pm: Super League – Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves – Sky Sports Main Event

Then on Saturday, it’s the moment many rugby league fans have been waiting for: Las Vegas – but not before a Super League game in the afternoon!

BBC Two will be showing Wakefield Trinity’s game against unbeaten St Helens from another packed-out DIY Kitchens Stadium.

Then later that night, the Vegas extravaganza gets underway with Sky Sports Main Event showing all four fixtures. The first, of course, is Wigan versus Warrington in an historic Super League showdown.

Sunday 2nd March

12am: NRL – Canberra Raiders v New Zealand Warriors – Sky Sports Main Event​

2:15am: Women’s International – Australia v England – Sky Sports Main Event

4:30am: NRL – Penrith Panthers v Cronulla Sharks – Sky Sports Main Event

​3pm: Super League – Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers – Sky Sports+/Red Button

The action from Vegas continues into the small hours on Sunday, with Sky Sports Main Event showing the two NRL games that are sandwiched either side of the Jillaroos’ game against England from Allegiant Stadium.

The weekend’s televised action is rounded off on Sky Sports+ and the Red Button, as Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers face off in a West Yorkshire derby.