There are a whopping 17 live rugby league games from all across the world to tune into this weekend – a feast of the greatest game, we’d argue!

From the opening weekend of the Women’s Super League in the UK, to a huge Origin match Down Under – and the regular NRL and Super League fare – there’s plenty to go at.

Here’s how you can get your fix this weekend and watch it all!

*Please note: All times stated are kick-off times and are stated in BST (British Summer Time)

Thursday, May 15

10.45am: Women’s Origin II – New South Wales v Queensland – Sky Sports Main Event

8pm: Super League (R11) – St Helens v Catalans Dragons – Sky Sports+

It all starts on Thursday with two games, one from either side of the world. The second Test in the Women’s State of Origin gets us underway.

Then it’s over to England, where St Helens and Catalans face off in a huge Super League clash at 8pm.

Friday, May 16

9am: NRL (R11) – Newcastle v Parramatta – Watch NRL

11am: NRL (R11) – Bulldogs v Roosters – Watch NRL

5:30pm: WSL (R1) – Wigan v York – Sky Sports Action

8pm: Super League (R11) – Leeds v Hull FC – Sky Sports+ Red Button

8pm: Super League (R11) – Wigan v Leigh – Sky Sports Action

And if that whet the appetite, you’re in luck – with Friday, Saturday and Sunday all having FIVE games to watch!

Friday’s offering includes the first two NRL matches of the weekend, the opening night of the Women’s Super League and two games from the men’s Super League. The final three of those are all live on Sky Sports.

Saturday, May 17

6am: NRL (R11) – Dolphins v Warriors – Watch NRL

8:30am: NRL (R11) – Cowboys v Sea Eagles – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

10:35am: NRL (R11) – Sharks v Storm – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

2pm: WSL (R1) – St Helens v Leeds – The Sportsman YouTube

5:30pm: Super League (R11) – Hull KR v Huddersfield – Sky Sports+ Red Button​

Into Saturday, and three competitions to cover again. The first NRL action live on Sky takes place between the Cowboys and the Sea Eagles early in the morning, before the Sharks and Storm follow that up.

In the afternoon, you can tune into YouTube for more WSL action as St Helens face Leeds. Then in the evening, Hull KR host Huddersfield in the men’s Super League.

Sunday, May 18

5am: NRL (R11) – Broncos v Dragons – Watch NRL

7:05am: NRL (R11) – Raiders v Titans – Watch NRL

9:15am: NRL (R11) – Tigers v Rabbitohs – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

3pm: Super League (R11) – Wakefield v Warrington – Sky Sports+ Red Button

5:30pm: Super League (R11) – Castleford v Salford – Sky Sports+ Red Button

And we finish on Sunday with five more games! That features the final three NRL matches of Round 11, with the last of those, the Tigers versus the Rabbitohs, live on Sky Sports in the UK.

And there are two Sunday matches in Super League to get stuck into too!