After competitive rugby league returned last week for Super League clubs with the Third Round of this year’s Challenge Cup, Super League and NRL teams are back on the field this week.

And for those who aren’t going to the game, you’re in luck: there are a staggering SEVENTEEN games available to watch or stream over the coming weekend!

From Super League to the Championship right through to the NRL trials and the All Stars game, there’s a feast of rugby league to get stuck into in the next few days. Here’s all the games that lie ahead between now and Sunday..

Thursday 13th February

8:50am: NRL pre-season – Canberra Raiders v Cronulla Sharks – Sky Sports Main Event/Action

8pm: Super League – Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards – Sky Sports Action

As we know the Super League season begins on Thursday night with a mouthwatering derby between Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards – but just over 11 hours earlier, there’s some early-morning rugby league to get stuck into!

That’s because it’s the second weekend of the NRL pre-season action, with Canberra Raiders locking horns with Cronulla Sharks live on Sky Sports and Watch NRL.​

Friday 14th February

7am: NRL pre-season – Newcastle Knights v Parramatta Eels – Sky Sports Main Event/Action

9am: NRL pre-season – North Queensland Cowboys v Dolphins – Sky Sports Main Event/Action

8pm – Super League – Catalans Dragons v Hull FC – Sky Sports+ (Red Button)/Super League+

8pm – Super League – Hull KR v Castleford Tigers – Sky Sports Action​

Four more games for you to get stuck into on Friday: though you’ll have to make a choice on the evening with two Super League games on at the same time.

The action starts at 7am with two more NRL pre-season games, with the second taking place at 9am. Then at night, Catalans Dragons host Hull FC live on Sky Sports+ while on the main channels, the feature game is Hull KR versus Castleford Tigers.

Both games are also on Super League+ on Friday evening.

Saturday 15th February

2:30am – NRL pre-season – New Zealand Warriors v Melbourne Storm – Sky Sports Mix

4:30am – NRL pre-season – South Sydney Rabbitohs v Manly Sea Eagles – Sky Sports Mix

6:30am – NRLW All Stars – Indigenous v New Zealand Maori – Sky Sports Action

9:10am – NRL All Stars – Indigenous v New Zealand Maori – Sky Sports Action

3pm – Super League – Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity – Sky Sports+ (Red Button)

5pm – Championship – Toulouse Olympique v Wakefield Trinity – YouTube

5:30pm – Super League – St Helens v Salford Red Devils – BBC2​

​There’s almost non-stop rugby league on Saturday, starting in the early hours of the morning! The action gets underway at 2:30am with two more back-to-back NRL pre-season fixtures.

Then the men’s and women’s All Stars games are on, both live on Sky Sports, before Super League takes centre-stage on Saturday afternoon with Leeds Rhinos hosting Wakefield Trinity, live on Sky Sports+.

There’s a Super League offering in the evening, live on the BBC, between St Helens and Salford – while Toulouse will also host Widnes, with the game live on their YouTube channel. The French club confirmed this week that all their home games would be available to stream online.

Sunday 16th February

4:30am – NRL pre-season – Brisbane Broncos v Gold Coast Titans – Sky Sports Action

6:30am – NRL pre-season – Canterbury Bulldogs v Wests Tigers – Sky Sports Action

8:30am – NRL pre-season – St George-Illawarra Dragons v Sydney Roosters – Sky Sports Action

3pm – Super League – Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves – Sky Sports+ (Red Button)

Four games to finish off the weekend, including three more from Australia in the early hours through to mid-morning as the pre-season action concludes.

Then the opening round of Super League 2025 draws to a close on Sky Sports+, as Huddersfield Giants take on Warrington Wolves.