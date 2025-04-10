It’s the start of another big few days in the world of rugby league: on both sides of the globe.

Both the NRL and Super League seasons are beginning to heat up now, with each competition getting into its stride.

And there’s a huge amount of live league for supporters to get their teeth into over the coming days across a variety of platforms. Here’s how to watch it all!

Thursday April 10

10:50am: NRL (R6) – Dolphins v Penrith Panthers – Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R7) – Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos – Sky Sports+

Thursday’s NRL offering comes via Watch NRL, with the Dolphins taking on reigning champions Penrith, who are struggling at the start of the new season.

Then in the evening, Round 7 of the new Super League campaign gets underway on Sky Sports+ (the main channel, not red button) as Salford host Leeds.

Friday April 11

9am: NRL (R6) – St George Illawarra Dragons v Gold Coast Titans – Watch NRL

11am: NRL (R6) – Brisbane Broncos v Sydney Roosters – Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R7) – Hull KR v Wigan Warriors – Sky Sports Action

8pm: Super League (R7) – St Helens v Wakefield Trinity – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

Two more NRL games on Friday morning – but neither are on Sky, with both on the Watch NRL app for those in the UK.

Then Super League has two offerings in the evening. On the main Sky Sports channels, Hull KR face Wigan Warriors – while on Red Button and Super League+, it’s a clash between St Helens and Wakefield.

Saturday April 12

6am: NRL (R6) – Cronulla Sharks v Manly Sea Eagles – Watch NRL

8:30am: NRL (R6) – South Sydney Rabbitohs v North Queensland Cowboys – Sky Sports Main Event/Action

10:35am: NRL (R6) – Parramatta Eels v Canberra Raiders – Sky Sports Action

​5:30pm: Super League (R7) – Warrington Wolves v Hull FC – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

8pm: Super League (R7) – Castleford Tigers v Leigh Leopards – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

There’s a bumper five games on offer for you on Saturday – starting with a Watch NRL fixture from Australia before two games back-to-back on Sky Sports to bring in the weekend.

Then there’s two more Super League games in the evening. Warrington host Hull at 5:30pm, before Castleford take on Leigh at 8pm. Both are on the Red Button option of Sky Sports+

Sunday April 13

5am: NRL (R6) – Melbourne Storm v New Zealand Warriors – Watch NRL

7:05am: NRL (R6) – Newcastle Knights v Wests Tigers – Sky Sports Action

3pm: Super League (R7) – Huddersfield Giants v Catalans Dragons – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+​

The action is rounded off this weekend by two more NRL games, one of which is on Sky Sports at 7:05am.

Then the final game of Round 7 in Super League comes from West Yorkshire, as Huddersfield host Catalans.