It’s set to be another huge weekend of rugby league on both sides of the globe – with plenty to watch over the coming days.

The NRL and Super League seasons are now well in full swing, and there are some huge games from both competitions set to be staged.

With big battles at the top and the bottom, here’s how you can get your league fix..

Thursday April 24

10:50am – NRL (R8) – Brisbane v Canterbury: Watch NRL

8pm – Super League (R9) – Warrington v St Helens: Sky Sports Action

The action begins on Thursday with one game apiece from the NRL and the Super League. It starts with a Watch NRL fixture between Brisbane and the impressive Canterbury.

Then Round 9 of Super League begins as Warrington take on St Helens.

Friday April 25

7am – NRL (R8) – Sydney Roosters v St George-Illawarra: Watch NRL

9:05am – NRL (R8) – New Zealand Warriors v Newcastle: Watch NRL

11:10am – NRL (R8) – Melbourne v South Sydney: Watch NRL

8pm – Super League (R9) – Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR: Sky Sports Action

A bumper four games on Friday to get stuck into! Three of them are in the NRL, all on Watch NRL – with the Sky games later in the weekend.

Then Leeds Rhinos host Hull KR at 8pm in a Super League game live on Sky Sports.

Saturday April 26

8:30am – NRL (R8) – North Queensland v Gold Coast: Sky Sports Main Event/Action/Watch NRL

10:35am – NRL (R8) – Penrith v Manly: Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

3pm – Super League (R9) – Huddersfield v Castleford: Sky Sports+/Super League+

5:30pm – Super League (R9) – Catalans v Wakefield: Sky Sports+/Super League+

5:30pm – Super League (R9) – Salford v Leigh: Sky Sports+/Super League+

And if Friday wasn’t enough, Saturday is even better – with FIVE games all on Sky! That includes two from the NRL, with the Cowboys versus the Titans, and the Panthers versus the Sea Eagles.

3pm sees West Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield and Castleford square off, before two more games at 5:30pm for you to choose from. Catalans play Wakefield, while Salford host Leigh.

Sunday April 27 ​ ​

5am – NRL (R8) – Canberra v Dolphins: Watch NRL

7:05am – NRL (R8) – Wests Tigers v Cronulla: Watch NRL

3pm – Super League (R9) – Hull FC v Wigan: Sky Sports+/Super League+

The weekend is rounded off with three more games. Two of them are on Watch NRL from Australia – while the final match is on Sky Sports, as two of the top four do battle with Hull hosting Wigan.