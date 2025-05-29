The NRL and Super League seasons are fast approaching the midway points in their respective calendars: which makes this weekend’s matches pretty important.

In total, there are 14 games for you to watch this weekend in three competitions, with the finale of the Women’s State of Origin taking place.

Here’s how to watch it all and how to get your rugby league fix!

*Please note: All times stated are kick-off times and are stated in BST (British Summer Time)

Thursday, May 29

10:45am: Women’s Origin 3 – Sky Sports Main Event/Action/Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R13) – Huddersfield v Leigh – Sky Sports+ ​​

The weekend begins on Thursday morning as New South Wales look to complete a clean sweep in the women’s State of Origin, live on Sky Sports in the UK.

Then in the evening, Round 13 of Super League gets underway on the Sky Sports+ main channel, as Huddersfield take on Leigh.

Friday, May 30

11:00am: NRL (R13) – Dragons v Knights – Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R13) – Hull KR v St Helens – Sky Sports Action

8pm: Super League (R13) – Salford v Wigan – Sky Sports+ Red Button

8pm: Super League (R13) – Warrington v Castleford – Sky Sports+ Red Button​

There’s a Watch NRL exclusive on Friday morning as the Dragons face the Knights, before three Super League games kicking off at the same time in the evening.

Challenge Cup finalists Warrington and Hull KR host Castleford and St Helens respectively, while Salford Red Devils square off against reigning champions Wigan.

Saturday, May 31

6am: NRL (R13) – Titans v Storm – Watch NRL

8:30am: NRL (R13) – Cowboys v Tigers – Sky Sports Main Event/Watch NRL

10:35am: NRL (R13) – Sea Eagles v Broncos – Sky Sports Main Event/Watch NRL

​4:30pm: Super League (R13) – Leeds v Wakefield – BBC2/Sky Sports+ Red Button

5:30pm: Super League (R13) – Catalans v Hull FC – Sky Sports+ Red Button​

Five games to get your teeth into on Saturday. Three of them come from the NRL, with the first two Sky offerings for the weekend taking place back-to-back.

Then there’s a live BBC game as Leeds Rhinos host Wakefield, which will also be shown on Sky Sports – along with Hull FC’s trip to Catalans later in the day completing Round 13.

Sunday, June 1

5am: NRL (R13) – Rabbitohs v Warriors – Watch NRL

7:05am: NRL (R13) – Panthers v Eels – Watch NRL

9:15am: NRL (R13) – Roosters v Raiders – Sky Sports+

The weekend concludes with three more offerings from the NRL. Two of them are on Watch NRL only but the final match of the weekend, the Roosters taking on the Raiders, is a Sky Sports offering.