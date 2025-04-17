It’s one of the biggest rugby league weekends in the calendar: the long Easter Bank Holiday.

And there is an absolute feast of action to be had on both sides of the world in the coming days, with a plethora of action from Super League and the NRL.

As always, it’s available on a multitude of platforms – this week, including the BBC, too. Here’s how to get your fix and watch it all.

Thursday April 10

10:50am: NRL (R7) – Manly v St George-Illawarra – Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R8) – Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers – Sky Sports Action/Super League+

A game apiece from both sides of the world to start the long weekend off! It begins at 10:50am in the NRL with the Sea Eagles and the Dragons – before Super League’s Rivals Round starts with Wakefield hosting Castleford at 8pm.

Friday April 18

7:05am: NRL (R7) – Canterbury v South Sydney – Watch NRL

11am: NRL (R7) – Dolphins v Melbourne – Watch NRL

12:30pm: Super League (R8) – Hull FC v Hull KR – Sky Sports Main Event/Action

3pm: Super League (R8) – Wigan Warriors v St Helens – Sky Sports Main Event/Action

5:30pm: Super League (R8) – Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants – Sky Sports+/Super League+​

Good Friday is one of the biggest rugby league days of the year – and there’s 12 hours of near wall-to-wall action for you!

It starts with two Watch NRL fixtures from the NRL at 7:05am and 11am – before Super League kicks into gear at 12:30pm with the Hull derby.

That’s followed by Wigan v St Helens at 3pm, before Leeds and Huddersfield square off at 5:30pm in the evening.

Saturday April 19

8:30am: NRL (R7) – Warriors v Brisbane – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

10:35am: NRL (R7) – Sydney Roosters v Penrith – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

1:30pm: Super League (R8) – Leigh Leopards v Warrington Wolves – BBC2/Sky Sports+/Super League+

6pm: Super League (R8) – Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils – Sky Sports+/Super League+

Two more NRL games to start the day – and they’re both on Sky.

Then it’s back to Super League and the culmination of the Easter weekend. There’s a big game between Leigh and Warrington, which is on Sky and the BBC’s terrestrial channels.

Then Catalans and Salford round off the action for Round 8 in the south of France at 6pm.

Sunday April 20

5am: NRL (R7) – Gold Coast v Canberra – Watch NRL

7:05am: NRL (R7) – Newcastle v Cronulla – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

The Super League is finished for the Bank Holiday weekend by Sunday – but the rugby league isn’t.

That’s because there’s two early-morning NRL games, one of which is a Sky Sports pick as the Knights face the Sharks at 7:05am.

Monday April 21

7am: NRL (R7) – Wests Tigers v Parramatta – Watch NRL

The weekend finishes with a mouthwatering clash between Wests Tigers – fresh off the Lachlan Galvin contract drama – and Parramatta Eels.

It is a Watch NRL exclusive game for UK viewers.