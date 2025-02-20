We’re getting back into the swing of things in rugby league for 2025, with Round 2 of the Super League season coming up and pre-season continuing Down Under where the NRL is concerned.

For those who want to spend their weekend glued to the TV, you’re in luck: there are THIRTEEN games available to watch or stream over the coming weekend!

There’s a genuine feast of rugby league from both sides of the globe to get stuck into over the next few days, so here’s a look at all of the broadcast information you’ll need between now and Sunday…

* Please note: All times stated are kick-off times and are stated in GMT (Greenwich Mean Time)

Thursday, February 20

8pm: Super League (R2) – Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR – Sky Sports Action

Thursday night’s action brings Wakefield’s first home game back in Super League, with last year’s beaten Grand Finalists Hull KR being the visitors to Belle Vue.

Friday, February 21

7am: NRL pre-season trial: Manly Sea Eagles v Penrith Panthers – Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

9am: NRL pre-season trial: Wests Tigers v Parramatta Eels – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R2): Hull FC v Wigan Warriors – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

8pm: Super League (R2): Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons – Sky Sports Action

There are two Super League games to get stuck into on Friday night, but you’ll have to make the choice between Wigan’s trip to Hull or Warrington’s first home game of 2025 against Catalans at the ‘Luke Littler Stadium’, as it’ll be known for one night only.

Before that, there’s two games from the third weekend of the NRL pre-season action, with Manly and reigning champions Penrith locking horns before Wests host Parramatta.

Saturday, February 22

4am: NRL pre-season trial: St George Illawarra Dragons v South Sydney Rabbitohs – Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

6.30am: NRL pre-season trial: Brisbane Broncos v Canterbury Bulldogs – Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

8.30am: NRL pre-season trial: Dolphins v Gold Coast Titans – Sky Sports Action / Watch NRL

3pm: Super League (R2): Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

8pm: Super League (R2): Castleford Tigers v St Helens – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

There are no fewer than FIVE rugby league games for your perusal on Saturday, and it really could be a full day of our glorious game live on your screen.

St George and the Rabbitohs square off in pre-season Down Under, then it’s the turn of the Broncos and the Bulldogs, with the Dolphins and the Titans rounding off the morning.

Then, Super League takes centre stage when Salford host Leeds at 3pm. At the time of writing, we’ve no clue whether the Red Devils will be at full strength or not, and neither do they! St Helens round Saturday off with their trip to Castleford at 8pm.

Sunday, February 23

3am: NRL pre-season trial: Melbourne Storm v North Queensland Cowboys – Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

5am: NRL pre-season trial: Sydney Roosters v Newcastle Knights – Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

2.30pm: Super League (R2): Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants – BBC Two/Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

Just the three games for you on Sunday, with two of them coming in the early hours on account of them being NRL pre-season games. Melbourne Storm take on the Cowboys, and the Roosters host the Knights before Super League is back on our screens.

Live on BBC Two, Leigh’s home opener sees Huddersfield visit the Leopards’ Den. That clash gets underway at 2.30pm.

With thanks, as always, to Rugby League on TV