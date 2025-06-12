After the break for the Challenge Cup final, Super League returns this week alongside the NRL – but that’s not all there is to watch over the coming days.

There is live action from no fewer than four competitions, with two of them being shown on the BBC, too.

In total, there are 13 matches to get stuck into over the weekend: here’s how to watch every single one of them.

Thursday, June 12

10:50am: NRL (R15) – Sharks v Dragons – Watch NRL

We have a Thursday game! It’s not from Super League, but the NRL, as the Sharks host the Dragons in a Watch NRL exclusive contest.

Friday, June 13

11am: NRL (R15) – Titans v Sea Eagles – Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R14) – Hull KR v Catalans – Sky Sports+ Main Channel

8pm: Super League (R14) – Hull FC v Castleford – Sky Sports+ Red Button/SL+

Onto Friday, and the return of Super League! But before that, there’s another Watch NRL exclusive game from Down Under at 11am.

Then there’s two games, both from Hull; Rovers host Catalans, which is the main game on Sky Sports that evening. The red button offering is Hull FC versus Castleford.

Saturday, June 14

8:30am: NRL (R15) – Knights v Roosters – Sky Sports+ Main Channel

10:35am: NRL (R15) – Cowboys v Dolphins – Sky Sports+ Main Channel

1pm: Championship – Toulouse v London Broncos – YouTube

2pm: Wheelchair Challenge Cup Final – London Roosters v Halifax – BBC iPlayer

3pm: Super League (R14) – Huddersfield v Wigan – Sky Sports+ Red Button/SL+

5:30pm: Super League (R14) – Leeds v Warrington – Sky Sports Action

Things get really busy on Saturday, with SIX games across four competitions! That includes the two NRL games on Sky Sports in the morning, before a YouTube offering of Toulouse versus London at lunchtime.

At 2pm, you can watch the Wheelchair Challenge Cup Final on the iPlayer before it’s back to Sky Sports for a double helping of Super League.

Sunday, June 15

7:05am: NRL (R15) – Rabbitohs v Bulldogs – Sky Sports Action

2:30pm: Super League (R14) – Wakefield v Leigh – BBC2/Sky Sports+ Red Button/SL+

3pm: Super League (R14) – Salford v St Helens – Sky Sports+ Red Button/SL+

The weekend concludes with the third Sky Sports offering from the NRL, before a double helping on Sunday afternoon of Super League.

That includes the BBC game, with Wakefield hosting Leigh.