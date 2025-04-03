It’s another big weekend of rugby league on both sides of the world – with the NRL and the Challenge Cup taking the focus.

And fortunately, there is plenty of action live on TV, with a variety of ways to watch.

This weekend, there’s 11 offerings for you on a number of platforms – including Super League+ exclusively showing one of the four Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

Here’s what you’ve got to watch this week!

Thursday April 3

10am: NRL (R5) – Canberra Raiders v Cronulla Sharks – Watch NRL

There’s no British rugby league on offer on Thursday – your one offering is from the NRL.

Canberra Raiders host Cronulla Sharks, but it’s not on Sky Sports: it’s only on Watch NRL.

Friday April 4

8am: NRL (R5) – Penrith Panthers v North Queensland Cowboys – Watch NRL

10am: NRL (R5) – South Sydney Rabbitohs v Sydney Roosters – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

8pm: Challenge Cup (QF) – Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Leopards – Super League+

There are three games taking place on Friday across both sides of the world. The NRL action continues with an early-morning offering on Watch NRL only as the Panthers take on the Cowboys.

Then later in the morning, Sky Sports are showing the blockbuster Sydney derby between the Rabbitohs and the Roosters.

And in the evening, the Challenge Cup quarter-finals begin: and you can watch Wakefield v Leigh live on Super League+ for £7.99.

Saturday April 5

5am: NRL (R5) – Parramatta Eels v St George Illawarra – Watch NRL

7:30am: NRL (R5) – Gold Coast Titans v Dolphins – Watch NRL

9:35am: NRL (R5) – Brisbane Broncos v Wests Tigers – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

2:30pm: Challenge Cup (QF) – Hull FC v Hull KR – BBC One

Saturday has four games, starting with two Watch NRL exclusive fixtures from the NRL.

Then at 9:35am, Sky Sports are televising the Broncos versus the Tigers.

And then rugby league returns to terrestrial television in the afternoon with that monumental Hull derby between FC and KR in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

Sunday April 6

7:05am: NRL (R5) – Manly Sea Eagles v Melbourne Storm – Watch NRL

9:15am: NRL (R5) – Canterbury Bulldogs v Newcastle Knights – Sky Sports Action

2:30pm: Challenge Cup (QF) – Warrington Wolves v St Helens – BBC Two

The weekend is rounded off with three more fixtures. The headline – the fourth quarter-final of the Challenge Cup with Warrington hosting St Helens.