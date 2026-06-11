It’s a big rugby league weekend on both sides of the world, with the NRL and the Super League fast approaching the midway points in their respective seasons.

There are games with huge ramifications in both competitions this weekend, with the games spread across four days from Thursday to Sunday in England and Australia.

That means a bumper weekend of viewing and for the entirety of the weekend, rugby league on Sky Sports every single day!

Here’s how to get your fix this weekend and make sure you watch all four of Sky’s NRL picks – as well as the lowdown on the Super League schedule.

Thursday June 11

10:50am: NRL – South Sydney Rabbitohs v Brisbane Broncos – Sky Sports Action

8pm: Super League (R14) – St Helens v Warrington Wolves – Sky Sports+ Channel

The weekend starts with two big games on both sides of the world. Reigning NRL premiers Brisbane Broncos are in desperate need of a win when they take on Souths in the morning game, which is a Sky Sports pick for the weekend.

Then it’s over to Super League and a huge local derby between St Helens and Warrington, two teams with title aspirations in 2026. That’s a Sky Sports main channel game, with schedule going back to normal this weekend – with the feature games on Thursday and Friday.

Friday June 12

11am: NRL – Dolphins v Sydney Roosters – Sky Sports+ Channel

6pm: Super League (R14) – Toulouse v Leeds Rhinos – Sky Sports+ Red Button

8pm: Super League (R14) – Hull KR v York Knights – Sky Sports+ Red Button

8pm: Super League (R14) – Wakefield Trinity v Wigan Warriors – Sky Sports+ Channel

Four games on Friday – with only two of them clashing.

In the morning there’s another NRL offering as the Roosters and the Dolphins clash, before an early-evening kick-off in England for Leeds Rhinos’ trip to Toulouse. That serves up as part one of a double-header, with your viewing choices in the evening either Hull KR versus York or a huge clash at the top between Wakefield and Wigan.

The latter is a main channel Sky game.

Saturday June 13

8:35am: NRL – New Zealand Warriors v Cronulla Sharks – Sky Sports Action

3pm: Super League (R14)​ – Hull FC v Huddersfield Giants – Sky Sports+ Red Button

6pm: Super League (R14)​ – Catalans Dragons v Castleford Tigers – Sky Sports+ Red Button

It’s three NRL games in three days come Saturday as the Warriors and the Sharks kick off in an early-morning clash from Down Under, before it’s over to Super League for two games involving sides chasing the play-offs.

Hull clash with Huddersfield at 3pm, with Castleford over in Catalans later on in the day.

Sunday June 14

7:05am: NRL – Wests Tigers v Gold Coast Titans – Sky Sports+ Channel/Action

3pm: Super League (R14) – Bradford Bulls v Leigh Leopards – Sky Sports+ Red Button

The weekend finishes as it started, with one game apiece on TV from Super League and the NRL. In the morning, there’s an early kick-off between the Titans and the Tigers, before Bradford and Leigh round it off at Odsal Stadium. That is a red button only game.

WATCH THE NEW EPISODE OF THE LRL PODCAST!