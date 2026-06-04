There’s a full programme of Super League and the NRL this weekend after a break for the Challenge Cup last week – and it promises to be a blockbuster weekend on both sides of the rugby league world.

With an historic game in Paris as well as some huge Super League games in England, there’s lots to be excited about.

Here’s how your viewing schedule unfolds over the weekend – which is extended this time around thanks to a rare Monday NRL fixture..

Thursday, June 4

10.50am: NRL – Manly Sea Eagles v South Sydney Rabbitohs – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R13) – Leeds Rhinos v St Helens – Sky Sports+ Channel/Action

The action begins on Thursday with one game apiece from both the NRL and Super League.

In the morning, there’s one of the four weekly Sky picks as the Sea Eagles take on the Rabbitohs before a mouthwatering clash in Super League as the two most successful teams in the competition’s history, Leeds Rhinos and St Helens, lock horns at Headingley. That’s one of the main games on Sky this weekend.

Friday, June 5

8pm: Super League (R13) – Bradford Bulls v York Knights – Sky Sports+ Red Button

8pm: Super League (R13) – Castleford Tigers v Leigh Leopards – Sky Sports+ Red Button

8pm: Super League (R13) – Warrington Wolves v Hull FC – Sky Sports+ Red Button

There’s no Sky games in the NRL on Friday – they’re reserved for later in the weekend. Which means the three offerings from Super League on Friday are the only action of the day on TV.

They all kick off at the same time and are all on the red button selection.

Saturday, June 6

8:30am: NRL – North Queensland Cowboys v Dolphins – Sky Sports Action

10:35am: NRL – Brisbane Broncos v Gold Coast Titans – Sky Sports Action

3pm: Super League (R13) – Huddersfield Giants v Toulouse – Sky Sports+ Red Button

4:30pm: Super League (R13) – Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR – BBC Two/Sky Sports+ Red Button

6:30pm: Super League (R13) – Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors – Sky Sports+ Channel

Saturday is the biggest day of the weekend for a number of reasons – not least because it’s the busiest day of TV action with a whopping five games to pick from.

There’s a double-header on Saturday morning from the NRL before things really get interesting later in the day from Super League.

You have three games – almost without any interruptions and clashes. The latter stages of Huddersfield versus Toulouse cross over with the start of the BBC game between Wakefield and Hull KR.

But that game finishes just in time for the big game in Paris between Catalans and Wigan! That is the other two Sky Sports main game pick for the weekend, with an hour of build-up from 5:30pm.

​ Monday, June 8

7:05am: NRL – Canterbury Bulldogs v Parramatta Eels – Sky Sports Main Event/Action

A rare Monday game to finish the weekend off in the NRL! Australia observes the King’s Birthday holiday in Sydney on the second Monday in June which means it’s a public holiday. And that means there’s NRL to watch too, as the Bulldogs and the Eels round the weekend off on Sky Sports.