Rugby League on TV: How to watch all 18 games live this weekend

We’re set for another busy weekend of rugby league action on both sides of the globe, with the second half of Round 20 taking place in Super League and Round 22 in the NRL.

There are just three Super League games over the course of this weekend as, for the first time in the competition’s history, a round of fixtures has been split across a fortnight.

This is to compensate for the lack of a mid-season international break, and means that every side will have had the chance of at least one week without a game during the campaign.

But, for those who want to spend their weekend glued to the TV, you’re in luck: there are still a whopping 18 games available to watch or stream over the coming weekend!

There’s a real feast of rugby league to get stuck into over the next few days, so here’s a look at all of the broadcast information you’ll need between now and Sunday…

*Please note: All times stated are kick-off times and are stated in BST (British Summer Time)

Thursday, July 31

10.50am: NRL (R22) – Parramatta Eels v Melbourne Storm – Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R20) – Salford Red Devils v Hull KR – Sky Sports Action/Super League+

A clash between the Eels and the Storm gets things going for the weekend on Thursday morning, before the split round in Super League resumes come Thursday evening.

Leaders Hull KR travel to financially-stricken Salford, with the Robins able to move four competition points clear at the top of the ladder if all goes as expected. Please note that this game is not one of Sky’s main picks, so coverage will only begin five minutes prior to kick-off, even though it’s on the Action channel.

Friday, August 1

9am: NRL (R22) – New Zealand Warriors v Dolphins – Watch NRL

11am: NRL (R22) – Brisbane Broncos v South Sydney Rabbitohs – Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R20) – Leigh Leopards v Warrington Wolves – Sky Sports+ Main Channel

8pm: Super League (R20) – St Helens v Castleford Tigers – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

On Friday morning, there are two NRL games on the box with the Warriors hosting the Dolphins before the Broncos welcome the Bunnies. Wayne Bennett’s side are still in danger of ending with the wooden spoon this term.

And though there are just three Super League games this weekend, we’ve still managed to end up with two being on at the same time. Friday night sees Leigh host Warrington in Sky’s main pick, with Saints’ home clash against Castleford also kicking off at 8pm. Due to the timings, you’ll need to locate two screens if you wish to keep up live with both.

Saturday, August 2

3.15am: NRLW (R5) – Gold Coast Titans v Canterbury Bulldogs – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

5.15am: NRLW (R5) – Wests Tigers v Sydney Roosters – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

​6am: NRL (R22) – Gold Coast Titans v Penrith Panthers – Watch NRL

7.15am: NRLW (R5) – Brisbane Broncos v Cronulla Sharks – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

​8.30am: NRL (R22) – St George Illawarra Dragons v Canberra Raiders – Sky Sports+ Main Channel/Watch NRL​

​​10.35am: NRL (R22) – Manly Sea Eagles v Sydney Roosters – Sky Sports+ Main Channel/Watch NRL​

Due to the split round in Super League and the schedule, every single top-flight game across Saturday and Sunday comes from Down Under, with NRLW action aplenty in addition that of the NRL.

There are three fixtures from each competition live on Saturday morning, including a double-header for those of a Titans persuasion.

Sunday, August 3

2.50am: NRLW (R5) – North Queensland Cowboys v New Zealand Warriors – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

4.45am: NRLW (R5) – Newcastle Knights v Canberra Raiders – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

​5am: NRL (R22) – Wests Tigers v Canterbury Bulldogs – Watch NRL

6.45am: NRLW (R5) – Parramatta Eels v St George Illawarra Dragons – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL​

​7.05am: NRL (R22) – Cronulla Sharks v North Queensland Cowboys – Sky Sports+ Main Channel/Watch NRL

3pm: Championship (R20) – York v Oldham – York’s YouTube channel​

​There are another five games from Down Under, across the NRL and NRLW, which you can catch on Sunday morning if you wish to excel as a night owl!

But if you’re craving some British rugby league before the weekend is out, look no further than the Championship. Leaders York will stream their home game against fourth-placed Oldham live on their YouTube channel, which can be found HERE.