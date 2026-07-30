Rugby league continues at a pace in 2026, with Round 21 taking place in Super League this weekend alongside Round 22 in the NRL and Magic Round in the NRLW.

For those who want to spend their weekend glued to the TV, you’re in luck: there are a whopping 21 games available to watch or stream over the coming weekend!

Here’s a look at all of the broadcast information you’ll need between now and Sunday…

*Please note: All times stated are kick-off times and are stated in BST (British Summer Time)

Thursday, July 30

10.50am: NRL (R22) – North Queensland Cowboys v Sydney Roosters – Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R21) – Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

The weekend’s action begins on Thursday morning as the Cowboys look to strengthen their finals bid as they go up against the Roosters, still in pursuit of top spot on the NRL ladder.

Round 21 of Super League begins at the Accu Stadium on Thursday night as strugglers Huddersfield and Hull FC square off, though this isn’t one of Sky’s ‘main’ games from the competition this weekend.

Friday, July 31

9am: NRL (R22) – St George Illawarra Dragons v Dolphins – Watch NRL

11am: NRL (R22) – Melbourne Storm v Canterbury Bulldogs – Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R21) – Hull KR v Bradford Bulls – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

8pm: Super League (R21) – Leeds Rhinos v Toulouse Olympique – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

8pm: Super League (R21) – Leigh Leopards v Wigan Warriors – Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Sky Sports Action

Friday morning brings back-to-back NRL games. Basement boys St George welcome finals hopefuls in the shape of the Dolphins before the Storm and the Bulldogs clash, with both beginning the weekend outside of the top eight.

Frustratingly, Friday night’s three Super League games are all at the same time: 8pm. Accordingly, you’ll either have to choose between them or get your hands on a few screens.

Hull KR host Bradford and Leeds welcome Toulouse to Headingley, with both of those games behind the Red Button. The main game on Sky comes at Leigh, where they face off against neighbours Wigan in the latest instalment of the ‘Battle of the Borough’.

Saturday, August 1

2.35am: NRLW (R5 – Magic Round) – Cronulla Sharks v Wests Tigers – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

4.25am: NRLW (R5 – Magic Round) – St George Illawarra Dragons v Sydney Roosters – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

6am: NRL (R22) – Gold Coast Titans v New Zealand Warriors – Watch NRL

6.15am: NRLW (R5 – Magic Round) – Canberra Raiders v North Queensland Cowboys – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

8.30am: NRL (R22) – Penrith Panthers v Canberra Raiders – Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

10.35am: NRL (R22) – Brisbane Broncos v Newcastle Knights – Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

3pm: Super League (R21) – Castleford Tigers v Warrington Wolves – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

5.30pm: Super League (R21) – York Knights v St Helens – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

8pm: Super League (R21) – Catalans Dragons v Wakefield Trinity – Sky Sports Action

If you fancy a marathon, Saturday has you covered, with no fewer than NINE games available to watch or stream live. The first six of those nine all come from Down Under, split evenly across the NRL and NRLW.

In the midst of the six games, the Raiders’ men’s and women’s sides are both in action: but at separate venues. Notably, this is the NRLW’s ‘Magic Round’, with the Roosters – alongside the Broncos – still holding 100% records this term.

Saturday’s Super League action is well spaced out, and allows for back-to-back-to-back viewings: starting with Warrington’s visit to Castleford at 3pm. York then host Saints before the main event from France as League Leaders’ Shield hopefuls Wakefield make the trip to Catalans.

Sunday, August 2

2.35am: NRLW (R5 – Magic Round) – Canterbury Bulldogs v Brisbane Broncos – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

4.25am: NRLW (R5 – Magic Round) – New Zealand Warriors v Gold Coast Titans – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

5am: NRL (R22) – Cronulla Sharks v South Sydney Rabbitohs – Watch NRL

6.15am: NRLW (R5 – Magic Round) – Parramatta Eeels v Newcastle Knights – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

7.05am: NRL (R22) – Wests Tigers v Parramatta Eels – Watch NRL

There’s no Super League action on Sunday, so all five games on your screens come very early doors from Down Under, with two NRL clashes accompanied by three NRLW matches.

Sharks and Souths both begin the weekend inside the top-eight ahead of their NRL clash, while the last game of the day – at 7.05am – is between two of the worst-performing sides this season as Wests take on Parramatta.

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