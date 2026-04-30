Rugby league continues at a pace in 2026, with Round 10 taking place in Super League this weekend alongside Round 9 of the NRL campaign Down Under and Women’s State of Origin beginning.

For those who want to spend their weekend glued to the TV, you’re in luck: there are a whopping 16 games available to watch or stream over the coming weekend!

Here’s a look at all of the broadcast information you’ll need between now and Sunday…

*Please note: All times stated are kick-off times and are stated in BST (British Summer Time)

Thursday, April 30

10.45am: Women’s State of Origin (Game 1) – New South Wales v Queensland – Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R10) – Hull KR v Castleford Tigers – Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Sky One

The first action this week comes Down under on Thursday morning, when this year’s Women’s State of Origin series begins, with game one of three between the Blues and the Maroons being held in Newcastle​.

Super League Round 10 kicks off on Thursday night at Craven Park, with Hull KR hosting Castleford. Notably, that game is also available on Sky One.

Friday, May 1

9am: NRL (R9) – Canterbury Bulldogs v North Queensland Cowboys – Watch NRL

11am: NRL (R9) – Dolphins v Melbourne Storm – Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R10) – Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity – Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Sky Sports Action

8pm: Super League (R10) – St Helens v York Knights – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

There are two NRL games available to stream back-to-back on Friday morning. The Bulldogs are first up as they take on the Cowboys before the Dolphins welcome the Storm.

Friday night brings two Super League clashes, but both kick off at the same time (shock!), so you’ll need to pick between them or locate two screens. The main Sky pick comes in a mouthwatering game at Headingley between Leeds and Wakefield, with Saints-York the other option.

Saturday, May 2

6am: NRL (R9) – Gold Coast Titans v Canberra Raiders – Watch NRL

8.30am: NRL (R9) – Parramatta Eels v New Zealand Warriors – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

10.35am: NRL (R9) – Sydney Roosters v Brisbane Broncos – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

3pm: Super League (R10) – Wigan Warriors v Bradford Bulls – BBC iPlayer/Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

6pm: Super League (R10) – Catalans Dragons v Leigh Leopards – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

8pm: Super League (R10) – Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

Strap yourself in on Saturday for SIX games of rugby league, split evenly across the two hemispheres. The NRL is up first with a triple-header in the morning: Titans v Raiders, followed by Eels v Wahs and Roosters v Broncos.

Super League’s triple-header begins with Wigan-Bradford, which is on the iPlayer. Notably, that game will also be shown again on the Red Button on Sunday morning (May 2) at 10am.

But in real time, Wigan-Bradford is followed on Sky by Catalans-Leigh (6pm UK KO), with the Leopards bidding for a third win on the spin in Perpignan. Huddersfield-Warrington at 8pm rounds things off in an absolute bonanza of league.

​Sunday, May 3

5am: NRL (R9) – Newcastle Knights v South Sydney Rabbitohs – Watch NRL

7.05am: NRL (R9) – Cronulla Sharks v Wests Tigers – Watch NRL

9.15am: NRL (R9) – Penrith Panthers v Manly Sea Eagles – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

3pm: Super League (R10) – Hull FC v Toulouse Olympique – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

The early bird on Sunday morning will catch the worm of yet another mouthwatering NRL triple-header, headlined by Penrith hosting Manly. Before then, the Knights host the Bunnies and Cronulla face off against Wests.

Get yourself a quick snooze in then until 3pm, when the weekend’s action concludes in Super League as Hull FC host Toulouse.