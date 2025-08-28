It’s the business time of the season in Super League, the NRL and the NRLW – and fortunately, you won’t miss a minute of it this weekend with a staggering 20 games available to watch on multiple platforms.

It all starts on Thursday morning and runs right through to Sunday – and if you’re wondering how you can catch any game: fear not, we have got you covered.

Here’s how to get your rugby league fix over the coming days!

Thursday, August 28

10.50am: NRL (R26) – Canterbury Bulldogs v Penrith Panthers – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R24) – Leigh Leopards v Castleford Tigers – Sky Sports Action

The weekend begins, as is often the case, with one game apiece from the NRL and Super League. The NRL game is a big one, though slightly controversial, with a weakened Penrith heading to Canterbury.

Then in Super League, Leigh continue their push for a top four spot against Castleford Tigers.

Friday, August 29

9am: NRL (R26) – New Zealand Warriors v Parramatta Eels – Watch NRL

11am: NRL (R26) – Melbourne Storm v Sydney Roosters – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R24) – Hull KR v St Helens – Sky Sports+ Main Channel/Sky Sports Action

8pm: Super League (R24) – Warrington Wolves v Salford Red Devils – Sky Sports+ Red Button

On Friday, there’s two games from each of the premiere competitions. The Warriors and the Eels do battle before Sky will show a huge game between Melbourne and the Roosters.

Sky then have two Super League games for your viewing pleasure on Friday evening; a monumental battle between two of the top three as Hull KR take on St Helens, before Warrington lock horns with Salford.

Saturday, August 30

3:45am: NRLW – Canberra Raiders v Wests Tigers – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

6am: NRL (R26) – Canberra Raiders v Wests Tigers – Watch NRL

6:15am: NRLW – St George v New Zealand Warriors – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

8:15am: NRLW – North Queensland Cowboys v Sydney Roosters – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

8:30am: NRL (R26) – St George v Manly Sea Eagles – Watch NRL

​​10:35am: NRL (R26) – North Queensland Cowboys v Brisbane Broncos – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

3pm: Super League (R24) – Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos – Sky Sports Action

​5:30pm: Super League (R24) – Wakefield Trinity v Huddersfield Giants – Sky Sports+ Red Button

8pm: Super League (R24) – Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors – Sky Sports Action

There are a whopping NINE games available on Saturday – starting at 3:45am and running all the way through almost uninterrupted to 10pm in the UK!

There’s three NRLW games on Sky Sports Mix, with two NRL games exclusive to the Watch NRL app. In Super League, there’s back-to-back-to-back action: and it’s all on Sky Sports from 3pm.

Sunday, August 31

2:50am: NRLW – Cronulla Sharks v Newcastle Knights – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

4:45am: NRLW – Brisbane Broncos v Canterbury Bulldogs – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

5am: NRLW (R26) – Cronulla Sharks v Newcastle Knights – Watch NRL

7:05am: NRL (R26) The Dolphins v Gold Coast Titans – Watch NRL

9:15am: NRLW – Gold Coast Titans v Parramatta Eels – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

We finish with more Aussie action on Sunday from early in the morning for UK supporters. Three more NRLW games are available to watch on Sky Sports Mix.