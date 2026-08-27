Rugby league continues at a pace in 2026, with Round 25 taking place in Super League this weekend alongside Round 26 in the NRL and Round 9 in the NRLW.

For those who want to spend their weekend glued to the TV, you’re in luck: there are a whopping 22 games available to watch or stream over the coming weekend!

Here’s a look at all of the broadcast information you’ll need between now and Sunday…

*Please note: All times stated are kick-off times and are stated in BST (British Summer Time)

Thursday, August 27

10.50am: NRL (R26) – Brisbane Broncos v Melbourne Storm – Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R25) – Wigan Warriors v Hull KR – Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Sky Sports Action

Thursday morning brings a repeat of last year’s NRL Grand Final, but such have been the struggles of the Broncos and Storm this year, neither will even make the top eight this term.

Super League’s first game of the weekend sees in-form Wigan host a heavily rotated Hull KR side, with the Robins struggling for form amid an injury crisis, yet to cement their play-off spot.

The game itself now may not be as exciting as first billed, but during Sky Sports’ coverage, rugby league will come together to pay tribute to the late, great Sir Billy Boston following his death at the age of 92 earlier this week.

Friday, August 28

9am: NRL (R26) – Manly Sea Eagles v St George Illawarra Dragons – Watch NRL

11am: NRL (R26) – Penrith Panthers v Canterbury Bulldogs – Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

5.15pm: Women’s Super League (Super 4s) – St Helens v York Valkyrie – Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Sky Sports Action

8pm: Super League (R25) – St Helens v Leeds Rhinos – Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Sky Sports Action/Sky Sports Mix

8pm: Super League (R25) – Castleford Tigers v Catalans Dragons – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

8pm: Super League (R25) – Huddersfield Giants v Leigh Leopards – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

Manly and the Bulldogs and both still pushing to try and break into the NRL’s top eight, with their penultimate fixtures of the regular season coming against St George and Penrith, respectively, on Friday morning. The Panthers, of course, need to win themselves to keep alive the Minor Premiership race.

Sky then have a double-header at the BrewDog Stadium on Friday evening, starting with Saints’ women taking on York Valkyrie in the Super 4s. In their quest to break into the Super League play-off spots, the Red V’s men’s side then face table-toppers Leeds in a clash of huge significance.

Elsewhere in Super League on Friday night, Cas welcome Catalans while Leigh travel to Huddersfield. Both of those games are behind the Red Button and kick off at 8pm, the same time as Saints-Leeds – which is a main game.

Saturday, August 29

3.45am: NRLW (R9) – Gold Coast Titans v Canberra Raiders – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

6am: NRL (R26) – Gold Coast Titans v South Sydney Rabbitohs – Watch NRL

6.15am: NRLW (R9) – Sydney Roosters v Cronulla Sharks – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

8.15am: NRLW (R9) – North Queensland Cowboys v Newcastle Knights – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

8.30am: NRL (R26) – Sydney Roosters v Dolphins – Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

10.35am: NRL (R26) – North Queensland Cowboys v Wests Tigers – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

5.30pm: Super League (R25) – Hull FC v Warrington Wolves – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

5.30pm: Super League (R25) – Wakefield Trinity v York Knights – BBC Two/Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

8pm: Super League (R25) – Toulouse Olympique v Bradford Bulls – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

NINE games are on your screen on Saturday, starting with six from Down Under split evenly between the NRL and NRLW. The men’s and women’s sides of the Titans, the Roosters and the Cowboys are all in action in double-headers.

Two of Super League’s three games both get underway at 5.30pm – with Warrington’s trip to Hull FC behind Sky’s Red Button and Wakefield’s home clash against York being shown live on BBC Two. Come 8pm, Toulouse take on Bradford in the South of France – again, that’s behind Sky’s Red Button.

Sunday, August 30

2.50am: NRLW (R9) – New Zealand Warriors v St George Illawarra Dragons – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

4.45am: NRLW (R9) – Parramatta Eels v Brisbane Broncos – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

5am: NRL (R26) – New Zealand Warriors v Newcastle Knights – Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

7.05am: NRL (R26) – Parramatta Eels v Wests Tigers – Watch NRL

9.15am: NRLW (R9) – Wests Tigers v Canterbury Bulldogs – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

There’s no Super League action on Sunday afternoon, and none of the Championship games are being broadcast live, as far as we’re aware.

Accordingly, all five games on the box come early doors from Down Under as two NRL games add to three clashes from the NRLW.

Among the highlights, the Wahs’ men continue their pursuit of the Minor Premiership as they go up against the Knights, but only after their women – who currently occupy a top six spot – take on the NRLW’s bottom side St George.

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