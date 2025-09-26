Rugby League on TV: How to watch all 10 games live this weekend including BBC play-off coverage

We’re set for another busy weekend of rugby league action on both sides of the globe, with Super League play-offs getting underway and the NRL finals continuing Down Under.

For those who want to spend their weekend glued to the TV, you’re in luck: there are 10 games available to watch or stream over the coming weekend – with men’s, women’s and wheelchair action all on your screens!

There’s a real feast of rugby league to get stuck into over the next few days, so here’s a look at all of the broadcast information you’ll need between now and Sunday…

*Please note: All times stated are kick-off times and are stated in BST (British Summer Time)

Friday, September 26

10.50am: NRL Finals – Melbourne Storm v Cronulla Sharks – Sky Sports+ Main Channel/Watch NRL

8pm: Super League Eliminator Play-off – Leigh Leopards v Wakefield Trinity – Sky Sports+ Main Channel/BBC Three

Just four teams remain in the battle to be crowned NRL champions this term, with the Storm and the Sharks squaring off on Friday morning as they bid to reach the Grand Final.

Come Friday night, the Super League play-offs start as Leigh host Wakefield: who’d have thought that would’ve been a play-off tie just a few years ago?! That tie is being shown live on BBC Three as well as Sky.

Saturday, September 27

5.05am: Women’s Queensland Cup Grand Final – Brisbane Tigers v Burleigh Bears – Watch NRL

7.05am: Men’s Queensland Cup Grand Final – Burleigh Bears v Norths Devils – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

10.45am: NRLW Semi-Final – Sydney Roosters v Cronulla Sharks – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

6pm: Championship (Play-off Semi-Final) – York v Halifax Panthers – ‘The Sportsman’ YouTube channel

8pm: Super League Eliminator Play-off – Leeds Rhinos v St Helens – Sky Sports+ Main Channel

Saturday sees no fewer than five games of rugby league on your screens, starting early doors with back-to-back Queensland Cup Grand Finals.

Burleigh Bears’ women and men have both made it into the second-grade showpieces, with the Brisbane Tigers and Norths Devils their opponents respectively.

There’s also an NRLW semi-final on Saturday morning as the Roosters host the Sharks.

On Saturday evening, attention returns to the UK – with play-off showdowns in both the Championship and Super League. First, League Leaders’ Shield winners York welcome a bang in-form Halifax in the semi-finals of the second tier.

Then, not too far away, Leeds host Saints at Headingley in the Super League eliminators. The winners of that tie will earn a semi-final trip to either Hull KR or Wigan.

Sunday, September 28

5.15am: NRLW Semi-Final – Brisbane Broncos v Newcastle Knights – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

7.05am: NRL Finals – Brisbane Broncos v Penrith Panthers – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

​​5.30pm: Wheelchair Super League Grand Final – Halifax Panthers v London Roosters – Sky Sports+ Main Channel

Just as you think the weekend is wrapping up, there are still three games for you to get your teeth stuck into on Sunday, though you’ll have to be an early bird to catch the first two.

The Broncos’ women and men are both involved in the semi-finals Down Under, and square off against the Knights and the Panthers respectively back-to-back in a double-header.

Come tea-time, you can then give your full attention to the Wheelchair Super League Grand Final here in the UK as Halifax take on London Roosters.