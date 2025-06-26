Rugby league on TV: How to watch all 14 games live this weekend including BBC Super League coverage

We’re set for another busy weekend of rugby league action on both sides of the globe, with Round 16 taking place in Super League and Round 17 in the NRL.

For those who want to spend their weekend glued to the TV, you’re in luck: there are 14 games available to watch or stream over the coming weekend!

There’s a feast of rugby league to get stuck into over the next few days, so here’s a look at all of the broadcast information you’ll need between now and Sunday…

*Please note: All times stated are kick-off times and are stated in BST (British Summer Time)

Thursday, June 26

10.50am: NRL (R17) – Penrith Panthers v Canterbury Bulldogs – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

With no Thursday night Super League action again this week, there’s just the one game to get your teeth into today (Thursday), and it comes from Down Under. Reigning NRL kings Penrith host the Bulldogs, and it’s live on Sky.

Friday, June 27

9am: NRL (R17) – Manly Sea Eagles v Wests Tigers – Watch NRL

11am: NRL (R17) – Newcastle Knights v Canberra Raiders – Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R16) – Hull KR v Wakefield Trinity – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

8pm: Super League (R16) – Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Leopards – Sky Sports Action

Come Friday, there are double-headers on both sides of the globe, though in typical fashion, you’ll only be able to watch one half of the Super League offering unless you multi-screen it. After two NRL clashes in the morning, both Hull KR v Wakefield and Leeds v Leigh kick off at 8pm. The latter is Sky’s main pick.

Saturday, June 28

6am: NRL (R17) – Brisbane Broncos v New Zealand Warriors – Watch NRL

8.30am: NRL (R17) – St George Illawarra Dragons v Parramatta Eels – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

10.50am: NRL (R17) – The Dolphins v South Sydney Rabbitohs – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

​5.30pm: Super League (R16) – Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield Giants – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

​​5.30pm: Super League (R16) – Warrington Wolves v Hull FC – Sky Sports+ Main Channel

8pm: Super League (R16) – Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+/BBC Red Button TV

​​If you thought Friday was good, Saturday is even better: there are SIX games of rugby league on your screen! A triple-header morning Down Under concludes with a clash between the Dolphins and Souths, before Super League takes centre stage. You’ll again have to make a choice between two games come 5.30pm when Catalans host Huddersfield and Warrington welcome Hull.

Notably, the 8pm game between Castleford and Wigan at The Jungle will be available via both Sky and the BBC. This was initially just an iPlayer pick, but it will now also be shown on the Red Button’s TV channel – available via Sky channel 970, Virgin channel 991 or Freeview channel 601. If any of those don’t take your fancy, it’ll also be shown via the BBC Sport Website and App.

Sunday, June 29

5am: NRL (R17) – Melbourne Storm v Cronulla Sharks – Watch NRL

7.05am: NRL (R17) – Gold Coast Titans v North Queensland Cowboys – Watch NRL

​​3pm: Super League (R16) – St Helens v Salford Red Devils – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

​If you’re an early riser, you’ll be able to watch the last two NRL games of the weekend on Sunday morning, and the latter of those is a tantalising clash between the Titans and the Cowboys. After that, Sunday’s final game comes in Super League as Saints host struggling Salford for the second time this season. It will also be the second time the pair have met in a fortnight.