Rugby league continues at a pace in 2026, with Round 6 of the Super League season taking place this weekend alongside Round 4 of the NRL campaign Down Under.

For those who want to spend their weekend glued to the TV, you’re in luck: there are a whopping 16 games available to watch or stream over the coming weekend!

Here’s a look at all of the broadcast information you’ll need between now and Sunday…

*Please note: All times stated are kick-off times and are stated in GMT (Greenwich Mean Time)

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Thursday, March 26

9am: NRL (R4) – Manly Sea Eagles v Sydney Roosters – Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R6) – Castleford Tigers v Bradford Bulls – Sky Sports+ TV Channel

Two games kick things off on Thursday, starting with an NRL clash between Manly and the Roosters. Both of those sides have made slow starts to the year.

This week marks Super League’s 30th birthday, and as part of the celebrations, there are three ‘main’ games on Sky. Cas welcome Bradford in the first of those on Thursday night, and that’s a repeat of a fixture which took place in Round 1 back in 1996, albeit with a different venue!

Friday, March 27

7am: NRL (R4) – New Zealand Warriors v Wests Tigers – Watch NRL

9am: NRL (R4) – Brisbane Broncos v Dolphins – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R6) – Hull KR v St Helens – Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Action

8pm: Super League (R6) – York Knights v Wakefield Trinity – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

If you’ve time on your hands on Friday morning, you can enjoy back-to-back NRL games. The Wahs take on Wests before there’s a battle of Brisbane between the Broncos and the Dolphins.

Come 8pm, you’ll have to choose between two Super League fixtures – or get your hands on two screens. Friday night’s ‘main’ Sky game sees Hull KR host Saints, but behind the Red Button, York welcome Wakefield in another mouthwatering clash.

Saturday, March 28

4am: NRL (R4) – Canterbury Bulldogs v Newcastle Knights – Watch NRL

6.30am: NRL (R4) – Penrith Panthers v Parramatta Eels – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

8.35am: NRL (R4) – North Queensland Cowboys v Melbourne Storm – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

3pm: Super League (R6) – Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

5.30pm: Super League (R6) – Leigh Leopards v Toulouse Olympique – BBC Two/Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

The night owls among you will be able to enjoy a triple-header of NRL action in Saturday’s early hours, kicking off at 4am when the Bulldogs take on the Knights. Elsewhere, the Panthers host the Eels and the Cowboys square off against the Storm.

Then, you’ve time for a lengthy nap before Super League action kickstarts – and both games in the double-header come from the same borough. First up at 3pm, Wigan host a Huddersfield side set to take to the field for the first time since Luke Robinson’s departure. Rounding the day off at 5.30pm, early season strugglers Leigh welcome Toulouse. That game is live on the BBC.

Sunday, March 29

6.05am: NRL (R4) – Canberra Raiders v Cronulla Sharks – Watch NRL

8.15am: NRL (R4) – Gold Coast Titans v St George Illawarra Dragons – Watch NRL

3pm: Super League (R6) – Hull FC v Catalans Dragons – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

3pm: Championship (R8) – London Broncos v Batley Bulldogs – London’s YouTube channel

5.30pm: Super League (R6) – Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves – Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Action

Rest day on Sunday? Think again. Five games to bring the curtain down on the weekend, starting with another double-header of NRL action. The Raiders and the Sharks clash before a meeting between the Titans and St George.

Hull FC’s Super League clash at home against Catalans comes next at 3pm, though if you don’t fancy that, London will stream their Championship game against Batley live on YouTube.

Make sure you’re free come 5.30pm though for a sumptuous Super League tussle between Leeds and Warrington at Headingley. A truly Super Sunday ends with that, and it’s a repeat of the Round 1 clash from 1996 as the competition turns 30.