Rugby League on TV: How to watch all 10 games this week including Las Vegas bonanza

Rugby league continues at a pace in 2026, with Round 3 of the Super League season taking place this weekend alongside the first NRL action of the year live in Las Vegas alongside Hull KR’s clash with Leeds Rhinos!

For those who want to spend their weekend glued to the TV, you’re in luck: there are ten games available to watch or stream over the coming weekend!

Here’s a look at all of the broadcast information you’ll need between now and Sunday…

*Please note: All times stated are kick-off times and are stated in GMT (Greenwich Mean Time)

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

Thursday, February 26

8pm: Super League (R3) – Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards – Sky Sports+ TV channel/Sky Sports Action

The latest instalment of the Battle of the Borough kicks things off on Thursday night as Wigan host neighbours Leigh at The Brick Community Stadium. Can the Leopards be responsible f0r the Warriors’ first defeat of 2026, or will Matt Peet’s side maintain their 100% record?

Friday, February 27

8pm: Super League (R3) – Castleford Tigers v Huddersfield Giants – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

8pm: Super League (R3) – Hull FC v York Knights – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

Two more Super League games come your way on Friday night, but in typical fashion, you’ll have to choose between them or source two screens as they both kick off at the same time.

Your choices are an early season four-pointer between Castleford and Huddersfield at The Jungle or injury-hit Hull FC hosting newly-promoted York.

Saturday, February 28

5.30pm: Super League (R3) – Warrington Wolves v Wakefield Trinity – BBC Two/Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

6pm: Super League (R3) – Catalans Dragons v St Helens – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

7.30pm: Championship (R5) – London Broncos v North Wales Crusaders – London’s YouTube channel

There are two Super League games on the box on Saturday, including one on the BBC as Warrington host Wakefield. Elsewhere, Saints make the trip over to Perpignan where Catalans lie in wait.

If that game in France doesn’t take your fancy, London will stream their Championship home game against Crusaders live for free on YouTube on Saturday evening.

We’d advise getting a nap in somewhere down the line on Saturday evening though as come midnight, it’s time for Las Vegas, baby!

Sunday, March 1

12am midnight: Super League (R3) – Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos (in Las Vegas) – Sky Sports+ Main Event/Sky Sports+ TV channel

2.15am: NRL (R1) – Newcastle Knights v North Queensland Cowboys (in Las Vegas) – Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

4.30am: NRL (R1) – Canterbury Bulldogs v St George Illawarra Dragons (in Las Vegas) – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

3pm: Super League (R3) – Bradford Bulls v Toulouse Olympique – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

For the third year on the spin, rugby league returns to Vegas in the early hours of Sunday morning (UK time)!

The Super League showdown between world champions Hull KR and Leeds kicks things off Stateside, with this Super League’s second game on US soil after last year’s clash between Wigan and Warrington in Sin City.

The NRL season then begins as the Knights tussle with the Cowboys and the Bulldogs take on the Dragons in back-to-back games as part of the Vegas triple-header. Notably, the first of those will see a reunion between Justin Holbrook and Paul Wellens.

Rounding the weekend off after, we assume, another kip is the Super League game at Odsal between new boys Bradford and Toulouse. The pair were promoted alongside one another ahead of 2026, and square off in West Yorkshire at 3pm.