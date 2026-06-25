Rugby league continues at a pace in 2026, with Round 16 taking place in Super League this weekend alongside Round 17 in the NRL.

For those who want to spend their weekend glued to the TV, you’re in luck: there are a whopping 15 games available to watch or stream over the coming weekend!

Here’s a look at all of the broadcast information you’ll need between now and Sunday…

*Please note: All times stated are kick-off times and are stated in BST (British Summer Time)

Thursday, June 25

10.50am: NRL (R17) – Parramatta Eels v South Sydney Rabbitohs – Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R16) – Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons – Sky Sports+ TV Channel

The Eels go up against the Bunnies on Thursday morning to kickstart the weekend’s action Down Under.

Here, Thursday night then brings a clash between Wire and Catalans, with that a main Sky game of Round 16.

Friday, June 26

9am: NRL (R17) – Gold Coast Titans v Canterbury Bulldogs – Watch NRL

11am: NRL (R17) – Brisbane Broncos v Sydney Roosters – Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R16) – Castleford Tigers v York Knights – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

8pm: Super League (R16) – Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR – Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Sky Sports Action

An NRL double-header on Friday morning sees the Titans host the Bulldogs as well as the Broncos squaring off against the Roosters.

Both Super League games on Friday night kick off at the same time, so you’ll have to choose between them or get your hands on a couple of screens to watch them both. The crunch clash between high-flying Leeds and Hull KR at Headingley is Sky’s main pick, but at the bottom end of the ladder, Cas take on York, too.

Saturday, June 27

6am: NRL (R17) – Dolphins v New Zealand Warriors – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

8.30am: NRL (R17) – North Queensland Cowboys v Penrith Panthers – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

10.35am: NRL (R17) – Manly Sea Eagles v Melbourne Storm – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

3pm: Super League (R16) – Hull FC v Wigan Warriors – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

5pm: Super League (R16) – Toulouse Olympique v Leigh Leopards – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

8pm: Super League (R16) – Bradford Bulls v St Helens – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

Rugby league never ends on Saturday, with six games coming your way split evenly across the two hemispheres. The NRL is first up with a triple-header: Dolphins-Wahs, Cowboys-Penrith and Manly-Storm.

You can even squeeze a nap in then before Super League gets underway at 3pm with Wigan’s visit to Hull FC. All three games from the UK on Saturday are behind Sky’s Red Button and Super League+. If you don’t pay for SL+, you can watch Hull-Wigan on there for free.

Leigh are then in action in the South of France at Toulouse, and that kick-off has been brought forward to 5pm (BST). Bradford host Saints in the last game of the day, kicking off at 8pm.

And yes, of course, we’ll all turn our attention to England’s last group game at the FIFA World Cup then against Panama.

Sunday, June 28

5am: NRL (R17) – Canberra Raiders v St George Illawarra Dragons – Watch NRL

7.05am: NRL (R17) – Newcastle Knights v Wests Tigers – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

3pm: Super League (R16) – Wakefield Trinity v Huddersfield Giants – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

The early bird on Sunday morning will get two NRL clashes back-to-back, with the Raiders welcoming St George before the Knights go up against Wests.

Come 3pm, it’s the last action of the weekend and it comes from Super League as Wakefield host basement boys Huddersfield at Belle Vue.